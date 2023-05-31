Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

Bidirectional current-sense amplifier with PWM

31 May 2023 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The MAX49925 from Analogue Devices is a bidirectional current-sense amplifier (CSA) with an input common-mode range that extends from -40 to 76 V, making it suitable for 48 V HEV applications where there are large automotive transients.

This CSA has an extended input protection range of -42 to 80 V against reverse-battery and high-voltage spikes. The wider input protection range also helps relax TVS requirements, leading to lower BOM cost and reduced component size.

The MAX49925 is well-suited for phase-current monitoring of inductive loads, such as motors and solenoids, where PWM is used to control the drive voltage and current. The amplifier uses an improved technique to help reject common-mode input PWM edges with slew rates up to and beyond 500 V/μs.

The MAX49925 operates over the full -40 to 125°C temperature range, and runs from a supply voltage of 2,7 to 5,5 V. It is available in a 3 x 3 mm, 10-pin TDFN package, with side-wettable flanks.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Support for the Touch Hand project team
RS Components (SA) News
RS South Africa has announced its support for the Touch Hand project team, a collaboration between the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and Nelson Mandela University (NMU).

Read more...
Giving you the smart edge
RS Components (SA) AI & ML
The i.MX 93 system-on-chip architecture integrates one or two Arm Cortex-A55 cores, one Arm Cortex-M33 core, and an Arm Ethos-U65 Neural Processing Unit.

Read more...
High-stability digital MEMS gyro
Electrocomp Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TDK Corporation has released the Tronics GYPRO4300, a high-stability and vibration-tolerant digital MEMS gyroscope for dynamic applications.

Read more...
Thick film resistors
RS Components (SA) Passive Components
With an operating voltage up to 500 V, these resistors by Vishay offer surge-pulse-proofing up to 2 kV and a power rating up to 0,5 W.

Read more...
More miles, fewer wires in future electric vehicles
RS Components (SA) Editor's Choice
Going wireless with the next generation of battery management systems (BMS) removes heavy communications cabling from inside EVs to help improve driving range and reliability.

Read more...
Low profile BGA mezzanine connector
RS Components (SA) Interconnection
Hirose Electric has released the IT14 Series, a hermaphroditic board-to-board connector that supports up to 112 Gbps PAM4 transmission speed.

Read more...
DSC with integrated FPU and trig maths engine
RS Components (SA) DSP, Micros & Memory
The MC56F80xxx from NXP Semiconductors is a Digital Signal Controller (DSC) family based on the high-performance 100 MHz 56800EF DSP core.

Read more...
Single Pair Ethernet devices transform IIoT at the edge
RS Components (SA) Edge Computing & IIoT
Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) technology is setting the stage for all-Ethernet IIoT and industrial Operational Technology (OT) networks that are built with a new class of synchronised low-speed Ethernet edge devices.

Read more...
How does a Qvar sensor work?
Editor's Choice Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Qvar is an electrostatic sensor from STMicroelectronics that can be used for human presence and motion detection, touch detection, and user interface (UI) applications.

Read more...
Microcontroller for Bluetooth LE 5.3 applications
RS Components (SA) DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved