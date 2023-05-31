Bidirectional current-sense amplifier with PWM

The MAX49925 from Analogue Devices is a bidirectional current-sense amplifier (CSA) with an input common-mode range that extends from -40 to 76 V, making it suitable for 48 V HEV applications where there are large automotive transients.

This CSA has an extended input protection range of -42 to 80 V against reverse-battery and high-voltage spikes. The wider input protection range also helps relax TVS requirements, leading to lower BOM cost and reduced component size.

The MAX49925 is well-suited for phase-current monitoring of inductive loads, such as motors and solenoids, where PWM is used to control the drive voltage and current. The amplifier uses an improved technique to help reject common-mode input PWM edges with slew rates up to and beyond 500 V/μs.

The MAX49925 operates over the full -40 to 125°C temperature range, and runs from a supply voltage of 2,7 to 5,5 V. It is available in a 3 x 3 mm, 10-pin TDFN package, with side-wettable flanks.

