The nRF54H20 from Nordic Semiconductor is the first System-on-Chip (SoC) in the nRF54H Series. It is a compact ultra-low power SoC with superior processing power, a generous amount of memory, and excellent efficiency.
The device has a multiprotocol radio and state-of-the-art security features. Its unique combination of features, all integrated into a compact SoC, will enable developers to build innovative IoT products.
The SoC supports a data rate up to 1 Mb/s with an output power up to 10 dBm. The device sports a rash of interfaces including USB, ADC and I3C, and is capable of mesh networking. With Bluetooth 5.4 LE onboard, the SoC supports wireless audio applications.
Other applications include advanced wearables, smart home and Matter protocol, medical and healthcare, virtual and augmented reality, e-mobility, and industrial.
STMicroelectronic’s high-density ultra-low power EEPROM combines datalogging and firmware management on a single memory.
The MT3A-0113HCSM from Marki Microwave is a two-tone terminator mixer/LO amplifier with an RF-LO frequency range from 1,5 to 13 GHz and an IF frequency range from 0,5 to 8,5 GHz.
The Bosch BHI260AP self-learning AI smart sensor, with integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU), is an all-in-one solution for always-on sensor applications, including fitness tracking and navigation, and machine learning analytics.