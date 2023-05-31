Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Compact, ultra-low power SoC

31 May 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

The nRF54H20 from Nordic Semiconductor is the first System-on-Chip (SoC) in the nRF54H Series. It is a compact ultra-low power SoC with superior processing power, a generous amount of memory, and excellent efficiency.

The device has a multiprotocol radio and state-of-the-art security features. Its unique combination of features, all integrated into a compact SoC, will enable developers to build innovative IoT products.

The SoC supports a data rate up to 1 Mb/s with an output power up to 10 dBm. The device sports a rash of interfaces including USB, ADC and I3C, and is capable of mesh networking. With Bluetooth 5.4 LE onboard, the SoC supports wireless audio applications.

Other applications include advanced wearables, smart home and Matter protocol, medical and healthcare, virtual and augmented reality, e-mobility, and industrial.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, [email protected], www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Providing clean and pure GNSS signals in a noisy RF world
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The dual-band GNSS HC871SXF helical antenna is designed for precise positioning, covering the GPS/QZSS-L1/L2, GLONASS-G1/G2, Galileo-E1, and BeiDou-B1 frequency bands.

Read more...
GNSS with sub-meter accuracy for automotive applications
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With its fully integrated dead reckoning technology, new generation six-axis IMU, multiple outputs, and robust automotive grade hardware, the ZED-F9L is ideal for automotive designs.

Read more...
Quectel Masterclass series
DSP, Micros & Memory
Quectel has released the schedule for its June Masterclass series and invites anyone wishing to build a better world to join their experts.

Read more...
An ideal solution for IoT applications
CST Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The Neoway N58 is an LTE Cat 1 module optimised specially for M2M and IoT applications that can deliver 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink data rates.

Read more...
Ultra-low power EEPROM
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronic’s high-density ultra-low power EEPROM combines datalogging and firmware management on a single memory.

Read more...
Mixer/amplifier up to 13 GHz
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MT3A-0113HCSM from Marki Microwave is a two-tone terminator mixer/LO amplifier with an RF-LO frequency range from 1,5 to 13 GHz and an IF frequency range from 0,5 to 8,5 GHz.

Read more...
Self-learning AI smart sensor
TRX Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The Bosch BHI260AP self-learning AI smart sensor, with integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU), is an all-in-one solution for always-on sensor applications, including fitness tracking and navigation, and machine learning analytics.

Read more...
ST provides full STM32 support for VS Code
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has announced tool extensions that bring the advantages of Microsoft Visual Studio Code (VS Code) to STM32 microcontrollers.

Read more...
Wireless prototyping with STM32WBA daughter board
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics’ NUCLEO-WBA52CG is a Bluetooth Low Energy wireless and ultra-low-power board embedding a powerful and ultra-low-power radio compliant with the Bluetooth Low Energy SIG specification v5.3.

Read more...
SPI NOR Flash to meet SoCs’ needs
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The GD25UF Flash’s deep power-down current of 0,1 µA makes it ideal for any battery-powered or wearable application.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved