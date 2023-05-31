Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



140 W reference board design for USB-C chargers

31 May 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The reference board REF_XDPS2221_140W1 by Infineon was developed for USB-PD applications with a wide input range, and output voltage from 5 to 28 V. The nominal output power of this design is 140 W.

It features the industry’s first PFC + hybrid flyback combo controller XDP digital power XDPS2221, CoolGaN 600 V GIT HEMTs (IGLD60R190D1) as the main switch, and on the secondary side the BSC040N10NS5 OptiMOS 5 N-channel MOSFET serving as the SR switch. The P-channel HEXFET power MOSFET IRF7240 is the safety switch, and the EZ-PD CCG3PA was implemented for PD control.

The board has a dimension of 109,5 x 38,5 x 24 mm, a power density of 22,67 W/in3, and a 5 V standby input power below 75 mW.

Two-layer PCBs are used for the whole system, which results in a low system cost.

The reference design can be accessed by visiting http://bitly.ws/Dfkg


