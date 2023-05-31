ST provides full STM32 support for VS Code

STMicroelectronics has announced tool extensions that bring the advantages of Microsoft Visual Studio Code (VS Code) to STM32 microcontrollers.
VS Code is a popular IDE, acclaimed for its ease of use and flexible features such as IntelliSense that simplifies and accelerates code editing. Access to the STM32 ecosystem, from within VS Code, now makes these features available to even more embedded developers of the wide STM32 community. It also lets developers accustomed to working on high-level and consumer applications easily create embedded solutions that are power-efficient, compact, and economical.
“Connecting VS Code with our STM32 ecosystem makes the power of the industry-leading STM32 family of microcontrollers more accessible than ever,” said Daniel Colonna, marketing director microcontrollers, STMicroelectronics. “Communities for whom VS Code is the preferred environment, including high-level software developers, academics, and enthusiasts and makers, can now choose to make their ideas real using STM32 MCUs, without leaving their preferred development environment.”
“Through our deep collaboration with STMicroelectronics we have been able to provide capabilities that allow STM32 projects to be used in Visual Studio Code,” said Marc Goodner, principal product manager, Microsoft. “This provides an excellent solution for existing STM32 embedded developers, while expanding the reach of the STM32 platform to the millions of developers already using Visual Studio Code.”
Read more...Ultra-low power EEPROM EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronic’s high-density ultra-low power EEPROM combines datalogging and firmware management on a single memory.
Read more...Self-learning AI smart sensor TRX Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Bosch BHI260AP self-learning AI smart sensor, with integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU), is an all-in-one solution for always-on sensor applications, including fitness tracking and navigation, and machine learning analytics.
Read more...Compact, ultra-low power SoC RF Design
DSP, Micros & Memory
The nRF54H20 from Nordic Semiconductor is the first System-on-Chip in the nRF54H Series and sports a compact ultra-low power design with superior processing power.
Read more...The MPLAB X IDE EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment is an expandable, highly configurable software program that incorporates powerful tools to help you discover, configure, develop, debug, and qualify embedded designs for Microchip’s microcontrollers and digital signal controllers.