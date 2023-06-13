Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Next generation IGBTs vs Silicon Carbide

31 May 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The number of technology solutions for high power application designers to select from has expanded greatly. Silicon Carbide offers premium performance at an additional cost, but is it always the optimal solution? As a leader in both IGBT and Silicon Carbide technologies, Infineon is in a unique position to offer comparisons and trade-offs between them.

This webcast will dive quickly into the trade-offs and present Infineon's latest IGBT7 portfolio that offers cost-effective solutions to Silicon Carbide for some applications.

Attendees will learn about:

• Infineon’s advanced Trenchstop IGBT7 portfolio and the features of this broad series of products.

• Key trade-offs of Trenchstop 1200 V H7 IGBTs vs SiC devices in different applications.

• The grey area in device selection at 650 V and why next generation IGBTs could be the ideal solution.

Date: Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Time: 17:00 CAT

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3Cm9uy7


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 82 551 3615
Fax: +27 11 706 9049
Email: [email protected]
www: www.infineon.com
Articles: More information and articles about Infineon Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Isolated power solutions promote carbon neutrality
NuVision Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
MPS has introduced a series of dedicated controllers for high-power applications, as well as power ICs with high-voltage capacitive isolation technology.

Read more...
RECOM R-78 switching regulators
Power Electronics / Power Management
The RECOM R-78 range of switching regulators are miniaturised DC/DC pulse converters that ensure excellent efficiency and a wide range of operating parameters, and offer a viable and attractive alternative to classic linear regulators.

Read more...
Low voltage MOSFET for motor control applications
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ STripFET F7 series of low-voltage power MOSFETs, ranging from 40 to 120 V, feature an enhanced trench-gate structure that lowers device on-state resistance.

Read more...
Harnessing the power of USB 3.x
Infineon Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
From gaming to machine vision, this webinar covers the advantages of the latest USB technology, such as its high bandwidth, low latency, and ability to power devices.

Read more...
960 W three-phase switching power supply
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The LITF960-26Bxx series, which have a universal 3 x 320-600 V AC input voltage, features cost-effective, low-power consumption, high efficiency, high reliability, and security isolation.

Read more...
Digitalisation powers the transformation of the grid
Power Electronics / Power Management
To manage the transition from fossil-based to renewable power generation, digital and energy platforms are needed for the enormous power system energy transition challenges of increased complexity and additional capacity requirements.

Read more...
140 W reference board design for USB-C chargers
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The reference board REF_XDPS2221_140W1 by Infineon was developed for USB-PD applications with a wide input range, and output voltage from 5 to 28 V.

Read more...
Webinar: Touch HMI and system control integration with an integrated MCU
Infineon Technologies News
Join Infineon and Mouser for an insightful webinar on how to incorporate Human-Machine Interface (HMI) into your design and create a cutting-edge, single-chip integrated solution for your next project.

Read more...
AEC-Q200 compliant resettable miniature thermal cutoff
Electrocomp Power Electronics / Power Management
Both series offer the option for the TCO device to be either non-automatically resettable (self-hold function) or automatically resettable (non-self-hold function).

Read more...
Flyback converter evaluation circuit
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
he EVAL-LT8306-AZ evaluation circuit demonstrates the features of the LT8306 micro-powered no-opto-isolated flyback converter, which holds tight regulation with a load current from 15 mA to 2,0 A.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved