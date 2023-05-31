Collaboration to provide Open RAN test solutions

Anritsu Corporation has announced a strategic partnership with Spirent Communications in Open RAN test solutions. This collaboration will play a key role in helping equipment vendors, carriers, system integrators, cloud service providers, and others to configure an Open RAN ecosystem by measuring wireless RAN O-RU characteristics, fronthaul Conformance Tests and End-to-End tests connecting O-DU, O-CU, and Core.

The Open RAN is the concept specifying open standards for network interfaces to expand services and reduce costs by supporting multivendor equipment sourcing. It also enables network intelligence, helping drive growth and creating new business opportunities. Mobile network operators and equipment vendors are testing and introducing Open RAN led by the O-RAN ALLIANCE and other promotion groups.

Spirent Communications provides simulating/emulating environments for all network components and interfaces on the Landslide and Wireless Test Series to solve Open RAN interconnectivity challenges. Anritsu offers a line of solutions for both precision time synchronisation and test equipment for O-RU TRx characteristics. This collaboration offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions covering both network and wireless testing for suppliers and carriers deploying Open RAN.

