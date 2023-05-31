Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Collaboration to provide Open RAN test solutions

31 May 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Anritsu Corporation has announced a strategic partnership with Spirent Communications in Open RAN test solutions. This collaboration will play a key role in helping equipment vendors, carriers, system integrators, cloud service providers, and others to configure an Open RAN ecosystem by measuring wireless RAN O-RU characteristics, fronthaul Conformance Tests and End-to-End tests connecting O-DU, O-CU, and Core.

The Open RAN is the concept specifying open standards for network interfaces to expand services and reduce costs by supporting multivendor equipment sourcing. It also enables network intelligence, helping drive growth and creating new business opportunities. Mobile network operators and equipment vendors are testing and introducing Open RAN led by the O-RAN ALLIANCE and other promotion groups.

Spirent Communications provides simulating/emulating environments for all network components and interfaces on the Landslide and Wireless Test Series to solve Open RAN interconnectivity challenges. Anritsu offers a line of solutions for both precision time synchronisation and test equipment for O-RU TRx characteristics. This collaboration offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions covering both network and wireless testing for suppliers and carriers deploying Open RAN.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 315 5500
Fax: +27 11 315 3857
Email: [email protected]
www: www.coral-i.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Coral-i Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Flex Your Factory
Avnet Silica Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Buoyed by advances in wireless networking technologies, the fixed serial production line model for factories is quickly evolving into a more flexible factory environment.

Read more...
Wireless security and Industry 4.0
TRX Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G technology has and will continue to transform telecommunications, and although its arrival is significant, so too is the potential rise in cybersecurity risk.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 7 performance testing and verification
Coral-i Solutions News
Anritsu Corporation and MediaTek Incorporated have successfully verified the performance and functions of MediaTek’s Filogic chip for IEEE802.11be WLAN, by testing RF characteristics with the network mode.

Read more...
Webinar: Where to start with private cellular networks
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Whether you are considering 5G or LTE, the goal of Sierra Wireless is to paint a picture of what is possible and provide practical tips for getting started with your own private network.

Read more...
Functional safety over EtherCAT
Eagle Africa Technology Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
HMS Networks’ Ixxat Safe T100 is an all-in-one safety solution which allows device manufacturers and machine builders to implement configurable, safe inputs and outputs in applications up to SIL 3 and ...

Read more...
Providing clean and pure GNSS signals in a noisy RF world
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The dual-band GNSS HC871SXF helical antenna is designed for precise positioning, covering the GPS/QZSS-L1/L2, GLONASS-G1/G2, Galileo-E1, and BeiDou-B1 frequency bands.

Read more...
Company Profile: Inteto Connect
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Where previously clients preferred to engineer their own solutions, today the focus is on providing turnkey solutions by an expert in the field with the ability to tailor it to the exact specification required by the client.

Read more...
SoC dedicated to IoT data communication
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EMC308x Wi-Fi/BLE series modules by Shanghai MXCHIP are Matter-certified one-stop Internet of Things solutions mainly used for IoT data communication.

Read more...
Sub-GHz SoC with 1+ mile wireless range
NuVision Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ EFR32FG23 (FG23) and EFR32ZG23 (ZG23) SoC solutions provide developers with flexible, multi-protocol sub-GHz connectivity options which support a wide range of modulation schemes and advanced wireless technologies.

Read more...
GNSS with sub-meter accuracy for automotive applications
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With its fully integrated dead reckoning technology, new generation six-axis IMU, multiple outputs, and robust automotive grade hardware, the ZED-F9L is ideal for automotive designs.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved