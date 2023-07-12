Webinar: Where to start with private cellular networks

31 May 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Deploying a private cellular network can be a daunting task, especially when you may not have the outcomes clearly defined. Understanding the right technology and having the correct partners can also be difficult problems to solve, but they are vital for success. Often, the challenge is knowing where to start.

Whether you are considering 5G or LTE, the goal of Sierra Wireless is to paint a picture of what is possible and provide practical tips for getting started with your own private network.

In this webinar, experts from Semtech and Amdocs will outline five steps to successfully plan a private network, including how to:

• Clearly define your use case.

• Outline network requirements.

• Design your network.

• Choose the right equipment.

• Set up a proof of concept (POC).

Date: Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Time: 21:00 SAST

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/JcwZ






