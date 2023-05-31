How clean is clean enough?
31 May 2023
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
IPC recently changed the way circuit assemblies are deemed clean or dirty. There is no longer a ‘one size fits all’ cleanliness standard. New IPC requirements call for the submission of ‘objective evidence’ in determining if the volume of contamination on a circuit assembly would affect reliability on your assembly. IPC also implemented a process monitoring requirement to assure your cleaning process is ‘in control’.
Aqueous Technologies continues its cleanliness testing and process monitoring forum webinar series with ‘How clean is clean enough?’. Four presenters, all experts on cleaning, contamination-related failure mechanisms, cleanliness quantification, and process monitoring techniques, will each present valuable technical information on these subjects.
This non-commercial webinar is designed for both contract manufacturers and OEMs who clean or anticipate cleaning post-reflow circuit assemblies and wish to comply with the new IPC standard.
Date: Tuesday, 1 August 2023
Time: 19:00 SAST
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/Jczw
