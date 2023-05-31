Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



STM32 family of microcontrollers

31 May 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

The STM32 family of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M processor, and MPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A7 processor, is designed to offer new degrees of freedom to MCU and MPU users. STM32 MCUs and MPUs offer products combining very high performance, real-time capabilities, digital signal processing, low-power/low-voltage operation, and connectivity, while maintaining full integration and ease of development.


Figure 1 – STM32 family (www.st.com).

The unparalleled range of STM32 microcontrollers, based on an industry-standard core, comes with a vast choice of tools and software to support project development, making this family of products ideal for both small projects and end-to-end platforms.

The STM32 microprocessors range of products offers developers possibility to select the most suitable option, from cost-effective industrial-grade, up to advanced and flexible multi-core architectures, and to get graphic support with power-efficient, real-time control, and high-feature integration.

