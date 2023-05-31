ST’s cheap but powerful 32-bit MCU

The STM32C0, ST's most affordable 32-bit MCU, makes 32-bit capabilities accessible to all developers. The STM32C0 series are based on the high-performance Arm Cortex-M0+ 32-bit RISC core operating at up to 48 MHz frequency. Offering a high level of integration, they are suitable for a wide range of applications in consumer, industrial and appliance domains, and ready for the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.
Bridging the gap between 8- or 16-bit MCUs and higher performance 32-bit MCUs, the STM32C0 provides access to the benefits of STM32 designs. Key features and benefits of this series include:
• Affordability: helps you reduce costs thanks to an attractive price point and an optimised BOM.
• Reliability: benefits from proven STM32 quality and reliability.
• Continuity: offers a consistent pinout with STM32G0 and shares the same technological platform.
Typical applications for this low-cost MCU include appliances in smart homes, industrial devices such as pumps and fans, and consumer devices like PC peripherals.
STM32 family of microcontrollers EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32 family of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M processor and MPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A7 processor is designed to offer new degrees of freedom to MCU and MPU users.
