ST’s cheap but powerful 32-bit MCU

31 May 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

The STM32C0, ST's most affordable 32-bit MCU, makes 32-bit capabilities accessible to all developers. The STM32C0 series are based on the high-performance Arm Cortex-M0+ 32-bit RISC core operating at up to 48 MHz frequency. Offering a high level of integration, they are suitable for a wide range of applications in consumer, industrial and appliance domains, and ready for the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Bridging the gap between 8- or 16-bit MCUs and higher performance 32-bit MCUs, the STM32C0 provides access to the benefits of STM32 designs. Key features and benefits of this series include:

• Affordability: helps you reduce costs thanks to an attractive price point and an optimised BOM.

• Reliability: benefits from proven STM32 quality and reliability.

• Continuity: offers a consistent pinout with STM32G0 and shares the same technological platform.

Typical applications for this low-cost MCU include appliances in smart homes, industrial devices such as pumps and fans, and consumer devices like PC peripherals.


Further reading:

STM32 family of microcontrollers
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32 family of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M processor and MPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A7 processor is designed to offer new degrees of freedom to MCU and MPU users.

Read more...
Microchip's AVR EA family of microcontrollers
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Running at frequencies up to 20 MHz, the MCU series is a great option for closed-loop control system designs, and secondary safety monitoring devices.

Read more...
Silicon Labs reports first quarter 2023 results
Altron Arrow News
Revenue met the mid-point of the guidance range at $247 million, up 6% year-on-year, driven in part by strength across the company’s Bluetooth portfolio.

Read more...
Altron Arrow celebrates 25 years
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice News
Altron Arrow celebrated its 25th birthday in May with a luxurious event at its offices in Jet Park, Johannesburg. The event saw current and former employees, customers, and suppliers all reflecting on the growth and successes the company has achieved.

Read more...
25 years of excellence through innovation
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice News
Many of the world’s current megatrends are driven by solutions addressing some of the key challenges mankind is pressured to solve, and Altron Arrow is privileged to work in an industry that can contribute with technology solutions and services.

Read more...
What is ML? – Part 3: Hardware conversion of convolutional neural networks
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice AI & ML
In this series, the CIFAR network, with which it is possible to classify objects such as cats, houses, or bicycles in images, is discussed. Part 3 explains the hardware conversion of a CNN and the benefits of using an AI microcontroller with CNN accelerator.

Read more...
SoC dedicated to IoT data communication
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EMC308x Wi-Fi/BLE series modules by Shanghai MXCHIP are Matter-certified one-stop Internet of Things solutions mainly used for IoT data communication.

Read more...
Quectel Masterclass series
DSP, Micros & Memory
Quectel has released the schedule for its June Masterclass series and invites anyone wishing to build a better world to join their experts.

Read more...
An ideal solution for IoT applications
CST Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The Neoway N58 is an LTE Cat 1 module optimised specially for M2M and IoT applications that can deliver 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink data rates.

Read more...
Ultra-low power EEPROM
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronic’s high-density ultra-low power EEPROM combines datalogging and firmware management on a single memory.

Read more...











