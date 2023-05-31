Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Microchip's AVR EA family of microcontrollers

31 May 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Microchip has equipped its AVR EA family of microcontrollers (MCUs) with high-speed integrated analogue, hardware-based Core Independent Peripherals (CIPs) and low-power performance for efficient real-time control, sensor node, and secondary safety monitoring applications.

Containing between 16 KB and 64 KB of flash memory, these devices are offered in SPDIP, SSOP, TQFP and VQFN packages ranging from 28 to 48 pins. Running at frequencies up to 20 MHz, the MCU series is a great option for closed-loop control system designs and secondary safety monitoring devices.

The analogue circuitry features a 12-bit 375 ksps differential ADC combined with a 10-bit DAC. Comparators with window compare functions are integrated. Built-in safety functions include POR, WDT and clock failure detection, enabling robust and reliable intelligent designs.

With an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C, this series is designed to accurately measure and convert signals in harsh environments while using power efficiently. Ideal applications include sensing in noisy environments benefitting from noise suppression techniques, and in real-time control systems such as power converters and safety monitoring.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Further reading:

STM32 family of microcontrollers
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32 family of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M processor and MPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A7 processor is designed to offer new degrees of freedom to MCU and MPU users.

Read more...
ST’s cheap but powerful 32-bit MCU
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32C0, ST's most affordable 32-bit MCU, makes 32-bit capabilities accessible to all developers.

Read more...
Quectel Masterclass series
DSP, Micros & Memory
Quectel has released the schedule for its June Masterclass series and invites anyone wishing to build a better world to join their experts.

Read more...
Low voltage MOSFET for motor control applications
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ STripFET F7 series of low-voltage power MOSFETs, ranging from 40 to 120 V, feature an enhanced trench-gate structure that lowers device on-state resistance.

Read more...
An ideal solution for IoT applications
CST Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The Neoway N58 is an LTE Cat 1 module optimised specially for M2M and IoT applications that can deliver 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink data rates.

Read more...
Ultra-low power EEPROM
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronic’s high-density ultra-low power EEPROM combines datalogging and firmware management on a single memory.

Read more...
Self-learning AI smart sensor
TRX Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The Bosch BHI260AP self-learning AI smart sensor, with integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU), is an all-in-one solution for always-on sensor applications, including fitness tracking and navigation, and machine learning analytics.

Read more...
NFC energy-harvesting technology
Future Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The NAC1080 is an NFC actuation controller with integrated H-bridge and energy harvesting modules, enabling cost-effective development of passive smart actuators like passive locks.

Read more...
Compact, ultra-low power SoC
RF Design DSP, Micros & Memory
The nRF54H20 from Nordic Semiconductor is the first System-on-Chip in the nRF54H Series and sports a compact ultra-low power design with superior processing power.

Read more...
ST provides full STM32 support for VS Code
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has announced tool extensions that bring the advantages of Microsoft Visual Studio Code (VS Code) to STM32 microcontrollers.

Read more...











