Microchip's AVR EA family of microcontrollers

Microchip has equipped its AVR EA family of microcontrollers (MCUs) with high-speed integrated analogue, hardware-based Core Independent Peripherals (CIPs) and low-power performance for efficient real-time control, sensor node, and secondary safety monitoring applications.
Containing between 16 KB and 64 KB of flash memory, these devices are offered in SPDIP, SSOP, TQFP and VQFN packages ranging from 28 to 48 pins. Running at frequencies up to 20 MHz, the MCU series is a great option for closed-loop control system designs and secondary safety monitoring devices.
The analogue circuitry features a 12-bit 375 ksps differential ADC combined with a 10-bit DAC. Comparators with window compare functions are integrated. Built-in safety functions include POR, WDT and clock failure detection, enabling robust and reliable intelligent designs.
With an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C, this series is designed to accurately measure and convert signals in harsh environments while using power efficiently. Ideal applications include sensing in noisy environments benefitting from noise suppression techniques, and in real-time control systems such as power converters and safety monitoring.
STM32 family of microcontrollers EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32 family of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M processor and MPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A7 processor is designed to offer new degrees of freedom to MCU and MPU users.
Read more...Ultra-low power EEPROM EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronic’s high-density ultra-low power EEPROM combines datalogging and firmware management on a single memory.
Read more...Self-learning AI smart sensor TRX Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Bosch BHI260AP self-learning AI smart sensor, with integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU), is an all-in-one solution for always-on sensor applications, including fitness tracking and navigation, and machine learning analytics.
Read more...NFC energy-harvesting technology Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The NAC1080 is an NFC actuation controller with integrated H-bridge and energy harvesting modules, enabling cost-effective development of passive smart actuators like passive locks.
Read more...Compact, ultra-low power SoC RF Design
DSP, Micros & Memory
The nRF54H20 from Nordic Semiconductor is the first System-on-Chip in the nRF54H Series and sports a compact ultra-low power design with superior processing power.