Microchip's AVR EA family of microcontrollers

31 May 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Microchip has equipped its AVR EA family of microcontrollers (MCUs) with high-speed integrated analogue, hardware-based Core Independent Peripherals (CIPs) and low-power performance for efficient real-time control, sensor node, and secondary safety monitoring applications.

Containing between 16 KB and 64 KB of flash memory, these devices are offered in SPDIP, SSOP, TQFP and VQFN packages ranging from 28 to 48 pins. Running at frequencies up to 20 MHz, the MCU series is a great option for closed-loop control system designs and secondary safety monitoring devices.

The analogue circuitry features a 12-bit 375 ksps differential ADC combined with a 10-bit DAC. Comparators with window compare functions are integrated. Built-in safety functions include POR, WDT and clock failure detection, enabling robust and reliable intelligent designs.

With an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C, this series is designed to accurately measure and convert signals in harsh environments while using power efficiently. Ideal applications include sensing in noisy environments benefitting from noise suppression techniques, and in real-time control systems such as power converters and safety monitoring.

