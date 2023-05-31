LED device assembly

31 May 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Indium Corporation will host two webinars about the increasing complexity of LED device assembly, as part of the company’s free InSIDER Series. The webinars, focusing on the same topic area, will premiere on 18 and 19 July.

Particularly in the advanced assembly space, there has been renewed interested in smaller LED technologies that support advanced display devices and other lighting technologies. This webinar will focus on two of those technologies, MiniLED and MicroLED. Indium’s Evan Griffith will first explain the differences in application between these two technologies and how the market has necessitated the development of each. He will then analyse the typical assembly process flow of building both MiniLED and MicroLED devices and the differences between those assemblies and that of standard SMT assembly. Lastly, the design of soldering material for MiniLED and MicroLED assembly, and relevant material properties and test methods for ensuring high-yield devices, will be examined.

“As LED devices become more complex, so too does the soldering assembly of the materials involved,” said Griffith. “From infotainment screens in modern vehicles to large video walls at sports stadiums and even modern televisions, advanced LED technology is responsible for the advancements enabling these devices. From a solder manufacturer’s perspective, the assembly of these advanced LED technologies is paramount to understand to meet the needs of this advancing market.”

For more information visit https://indium.com/webinars





