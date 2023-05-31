LED device assembly
31 May 2023
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium Corporation will host two webinars about the increasing complexity of LED device assembly, as part of the company’s free InSIDER Series. The webinars, focusing on the same topic area, will premiere on 18 and 19 July.
Particularly in the advanced assembly space, there has been renewed interested in smaller LED technologies that support advanced display devices and other lighting technologies. This webinar will focus on two of those technologies, MiniLED and MicroLED. Indium’s Evan Griffith will first explain the differences in application between these two technologies and how the market has necessitated the development of each. He will then analyse the typical assembly process flow of building both MiniLED and MicroLED devices and the differences between those assemblies and that of standard SMT assembly. Lastly, the design of soldering material for MiniLED and MicroLED assembly, and relevant material properties and test methods for ensuring high-yield devices, will be examined.
“As LED devices become more complex, so too does the soldering assembly of the materials involved,” said Griffith. “From infotainment screens in modern vehicles to large video walls at sports stadiums and even modern televisions, advanced LED technology is responsible for the advancements enabling these devices. From a solder manufacturer’s perspective, the assembly of these advanced LED technologies is paramount to understand to meet the needs of this advancing market.”
For more information visit https://indium.com/webinars
Further reading:
How clean is clean enough?
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
New IPC requirements call for the submission of ‘objective evidence’ in determining if the volume of contamination on a circuit assembly would affect reliability on your assembly.
Read more...
The reliability of electronics in harsh environments
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Since the evolution of no-clean soldering processes, many assemblers have enjoyed the cost and time savings a no-clean process affords, but the proliferation of electronics into harsh environments has now highlighted the link between process residues and electro-chemical migration caused failures.
Read more...
From ping-pong to perfection
MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Thanks to a new automated programming assistant, the time taken with the back-and-forth task of adjusting 3D inspection models to eliminate false calls can now be put to better use.
Read more...
New low-voiding Pb-free solder paste
Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium8.9HFRV is an air reflow, no-clean solder formulated to improve the voiding performance of next-generation Pb-free high reliability alloys.
Read more...
Seven key trends in the electronics industry
MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
There are many trends impacting the future of the electronics industry including personalisation, digitalisation, miniaturisation, Industry 4.0, the Internet of Things, and Big Data. But what are the key trends impacting manufacturers?
Read more...
The manufacturing sector pays a high price for persistently high levels of load shedding
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
South Africa’s manufacturing sector, which contributes around 14% to GDP, is still struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels amidst persistently high levels of load shedding and failing infrastructure.
Read more...
Aqueous Technologies – Cleaning by the numbers
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
As one implements a new post-reflow cleaning process, there are many factors to consider: throughput requirements must be matched with the equipment's capabilities, and one must consider environmental regulations.
Read more...
Autonomous SMT production system a reality
Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The NPM G Series of Panasonic’s surface mounted technology production systems is designed to respond in real-time to customer supply and demand changes.
Read more...
Component counting system with automatic loader
MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Scienscope AXI 5100c is an automated, fast, accurate component counting machine designed to increase productivity, with the latest model offering an automatic loader, printer and conveyor.
Read more...
Rework station for all soldering tasks
Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Weller has now completed its successful WX platform, with the addition of a matching WXR 3 Rework Station designed to handle all tasks related to soldering, desoldering, and the use of hot air in the production process.
Read more...