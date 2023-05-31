First South African QBronze workshop

31 May 2023 AI & ML

QBronze109, the first QBronze quantum programming workshop in South Africa, is being held online from 3 to 7 July via Zoom. University students and graduates, researchers, professors, and industry experts are all invited to attend the event.

The QBronze109 workshop is titled ‘Quantum Computing and Programming’, and participants will learn the basics of quantum computing and how to write simple quantum programs.

“We fully support this initiative and are enthusiastic to be co-organisers of the event,” says Prof. Francesco Petruccione, interim director of the National Institute for Theoretical and Computational Sciences (NITheCS). “A workshop like this helps to further our work of providing an ecosystem within which the important basic sciences can flourish. In this case, expanding the local know-how in the field of quantum computing will contribute to the work done as part of many scientific endeavours.”

This course is self-paced and participants may watch lecture videos and complete tasks by themselves. The format will be one where daily problem sets are assigned via Qworld’s Canvas. Those participants who successfully complete the sets with at least 50% per problem set and an average score of 75 points in total will be awarded diplomas. Mentoring support will be available throughout the workshop.

Day 1 will begin on Monday, 3 July and will introduce the basic concepts of bits and IBM’s tool Qiskit to simulate quantum circuits/programs. The discussion will cover quantum bits, how they can be visualised, superposition, measurement, with examples of quantum operations on qubits.

The tutorials are based on a collection of Jupyter notebooks, each notebook having a pre-recorded lecture. Python, combined with the Qiskit library, will be used to code the quantum programs.

For more information https://qworld.net/qbronze109






