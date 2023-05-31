First South African QBronze workshop
31 May 2023
AI & ML
QBronze109, the first QBronze quantum programming workshop in South Africa, is being held online from 3 to 7 July via Zoom. University students and graduates, researchers, professors, and industry experts are all invited to attend the event.
The QBronze109 workshop is titled ‘Quantum Computing and Programming’, and participants will learn the basics of quantum computing and how to write simple quantum programs.
“We fully support this initiative and are enthusiastic to be co-organisers of the event,” says Prof. Francesco Petruccione, interim director of the National Institute for Theoretical and Computational Sciences (NITheCS). “A workshop like this helps to further our work of providing an ecosystem within which the important basic sciences can flourish. In this case, expanding the local know-how in the field of quantum computing will contribute to the work done as part of many scientific endeavours.”
This course is self-paced and participants may watch lecture videos and complete tasks by themselves. The format will be one where daily problem sets are assigned via Qworld’s Canvas. Those participants who successfully complete the sets with at least 50% per problem set and an average score of 75 points in total will be awarded diplomas. Mentoring support will be available throughout the workshop.
Day 1 will begin on Monday, 3 July and will introduce the basic concepts of bits and IBM’s tool Qiskit to simulate quantum circuits/programs. The discussion will cover quantum bits, how they can be visualised, superposition, measurement, with examples of quantum operations on qubits.
The tutorials are based on a collection of Jupyter notebooks, each notebook having a pre-recorded lecture. Python, combined with the Qiskit library, will be used to code the quantum programs.
For more information https://qworld.net/qbronze109
Further reading:
Giving you the smart edge
RS Components (SA)
AI & ML
The i.MX 93 system-on-chip architecture integrates one or two Arm Cortex-A55 cores, one Arm Cortex-M33 core, and an Arm Ethos-U65 Neural Processing Unit.
Read more...
What is ML? – Part 3: Hardware conversion of convolutional neural networks
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice AI & ML
In this series, the CIFAR network, with which it is possible to classify objects such as cats, houses, or bicycles in images, is discussed. Part 3 explains the hardware conversion of a CNN and the benefits of using an AI microcontroller with CNN accelerator.
Read more...
AI-Inferencing small form factor computer
AI & ML
Designed for video and AI applications at the edge, the FALC product family offers rugged and industrial variants, is suited for any environment, and is ideal for a wide range of applications and industries.
Read more...
AI tools: the good, the bad, and the ugly
AI & ML
A lawyer, financial adviser, marketing manager or programmer who can use ChatGPT, LaMDA or other AI tools effectively is going to be more productive, and possibly more inventive than one that cannot.
Read more...
The market for AI servers looks bright
AI & ML
Seeing a bright future in the development of AI technologies, Microsoft has invested $10 billion into the well-known research laboratory OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT.
Read more...
GPU demand set to increase dramatically with AI arms race
AI & ML
The recent arrival of ChatGPT has generated a lot of buzz across the industry sectors related to cloud computing and artificial intelligence, and this new wave of interest is expected to bring benefits to the participants across the supply chain for GPUs and AI chips.
Read more...
What is ML? – Part 2: Training convolutional neural networks
Altron Arrow
AI & ML
In the first part, the CIFAR network, with which it is possible to classify objects such as cats, houses, or bicycles in images, or to perform simple voice pattern recognition, was discussed. Part 2 explains how these neural networks can be trained to solve problems.
Read more...
STM32Cube.AI upgraded to version 8
AI & ML
The recently released version introduces support for the ONNX Tensor-oriented file format (QDG) and updates to various embedded AI frameworks.
Read more...
Expanded lineup of Jetson Orin AIOs
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice AI & ML
NVIDIA has expanded the NVIDIA Jetson range with the launch of new Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules that deliver up to 80x the performance over the prior generation.
Read more...
AI set to revolutionise the education sector
Editor's Choice AI & ML Edge Computing & IIoT
Artificial Intelligence has made remarkable strides in numerous industries, and the integration of AI into the educational sector has the potential to revolutionise the way we learn and teach.
Read more...