Absolute digital output barometer with Qvar

28 June 2023 Test & Measurement

STMicroelectronics’ ILPS22QS is a dual full-scale 4060 hPa absolute digital output barometer with integrated Qvar sensor.

The ILPS22QS is available in a small fully moulded package 2 x 2 x 0,73 mm. This high-performance barometer IC has an absolute accuracy of ±0,5 hPa in the temperature range from -20 to 80°C, with a full operating temperature range of -40 to 105°C.

Two modes of operation are available:

• Mode 1 allows measurement up to 1260 hPa (1,26 bar).

• Mode 2 further increases this to 4060 hPa (4 bar).

The IC exhibits high absolute pressure accuracy of 0,5 hPa (mode 1) and 0,28% (mode 2). A low noise figure of only 0,34 Pa in mode 1, and 0,57 Pa in mode 2, is present.

Current consumption is down to 1,8 µA in ultra-low power mode. Embedded temperature compensation realises a temperature coefficient offset of only 0,45 Pa/°C.

Used as a pressure sensor for altimeter applications, a resolution of less than 5 cm can be achieved under stable environmental conditions. Other applications include smart filters, ventilators, and CPAP equipment.

