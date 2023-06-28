Supporting Wi-Fi 7 tests for wireless communications device production line

Anritsu Corporation has extended its range of test solutions for manufacturing wireless communications devices.

The Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A/MT8872A supports Wi-Fi 7 TRX tests by software options of the WLAN 802.11be TX Measurement MX887034A and WLAN 802.11be Waveforms MV887034A.

The MT8870A/MT8872A has necessary test features for manufacturing inspection of various wireless communications equipment and modules, while also supporting all prior Wi-Fi TRX test standards (IEEE 802.11b/g/a/n/ac/ax).

These MX887034A and MV887034A test units add test features for the latest WLAN IEEE 802.11be Wi-Fi 7 standard to the MT8870A/MT8872A. These software options facilitate Wi-Fi 7 TRX testing without changing the manufacturing software and production line configurations. Installing up to four high-performance test units in the main unit supports a seamless frequency band up to 7,3 GHz with a 200 MHz bandwidth.

The latest Wi-Fi 7 WLAN standard uses a wider channel bandwidth and higher-order modulation to increase data-traffic capacity. Furthermore, Wi-Fi 7 has a multi-link feature to improve the stability of even congested networks. Introduction of Wi-Fi 7 helps implement a more robust communications environment, which is expected to drive further demand for Wi-Fi 7 devices.

Consequently, Anritsu has developed these MX887034A and MV887034A options to efficiently add Wi-Fi 7 test features to customer test environments. By releasing these software options, Anritsu will help customers optimise the efficiency of their equipment investment.

