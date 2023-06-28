Speed up validation time on SiC and GaN technologies

28 June 2023

Tektronix has announced a new release of its Double Pulse Test solution (WBG-DPT solution). With new wide bandgap switching devices enabling significant advances in electric vehicles, solar energy, and industrial controls, the Tektronix WBG-DPT solution can provide automated, repeatable, and accurate measurements on wide bandgap devices such as SiC and GaN MOSFETs.

Designers of next-generation power converters will now be able to utilise the WBG-DPT solution to optimise their designs confidently and quickly. With the ability to run on Tektronix 4, 5 and 6 Series MSO oscilloscopes, and integrating seamlessly into the measurement system of these oscilloscopes, the WBG-DPT Solution boasts several industry-first measurement capabilities. These include an automatic WBG deskew technique, and reverse recovery timing plots, making it easier for engineers to see reverse recovery details for multiple pulses overlaid on a single display. Measurements are also designed to align with JEDEC and IEC standards for double pulse testing and diode reverse recovery.

“Tektronix customers are the designers of the next generation of cutting-edge power electronics technology, and their designs must be optimised to balance efficiency, size and reliability,” says Daryl Ellis, Tektronix mainstream portfolio general manager. “We are confident that the design of the Tektronix WBG-DPT Solution will allow for simplified debugging, repeatable measurements (per JEDEC and IEC standards) and a faster learning curve. Test automation reduces test times and retesting errors, ensuring our customers meet their project timelines and time to market plans.”

“The WBG-DPT software provides instantaneous measurements of key parameters, like EON, EOFF, and QRR when performing double-pulse tests,” said Masashi Nogawa, staff systems engineer at Qorvo. “The software makes the power waveform and markers, showing the integration ranges used to calculate the energy losses immediately visible. This is an excellent alternative to exporting waveform data into Excel spreadsheets for processing.”

