Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Speed up validation time on SiC and GaN technologies

28 June 2023 Test & Measurement

Tektronix has announced a new release of its Double Pulse Test solution (WBG-DPT solution). With new wide bandgap switching devices enabling significant advances in electric vehicles, solar energy, and industrial controls, the Tektronix WBG-DPT solution can provide automated, repeatable, and accurate measurements on wide bandgap devices such as SiC and GaN MOSFETs.

Designers of next-generation power converters will now be able to utilise the WBG-DPT solution to optimise their designs confidently and quickly. With the ability to run on Tektronix 4, 5 and 6 Series MSO oscilloscopes, and integrating seamlessly into the measurement system of these oscilloscopes, the WBG-DPT Solution boasts several industry-first measurement capabilities. These include an automatic WBG deskew technique, and reverse recovery timing plots, making it easier for engineers to see reverse recovery details for multiple pulses overlaid on a single display. Measurements are also designed to align with JEDEC and IEC standards for double pulse testing and diode reverse recovery.

“Tektronix customers are the designers of the next generation of cutting-edge power electronics technology, and their designs must be optimised to balance efficiency, size and reliability,” says Daryl Ellis, Tektronix mainstream portfolio general manager. “We are confident that the design of the Tektronix WBG-DPT Solution will allow for simplified debugging, repeatable measurements (per JEDEC and IEC standards) and a faster learning curve. Test automation reduces test times and retesting errors, ensuring our customers meet their project timelines and time to market plans.”

“The WBG-DPT software provides instantaneous measurements of key parameters, like EON, EOFF, and QRR when performing double-pulse tests,” said Masashi Nogawa, staff systems engineer at Qorvo. “The software makes the power waveform and markers, showing the integration ranges used to calculate the energy losses immediately visible. This is an excellent alternative to exporting waveform data into Excel spreadsheets for processing.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The smart future of field strength measurement
Accutronics Editor's Choice Test & Measurement
Narda has realised the future of electromagnetic field measurements with its FieldMan, an easy-to-use instrument for reliable isotropic field measurements from 0 Hz up to 90 GHz.

Read more...
Absolute digital output barometer with Qvar
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
STMicroelectronics’ ILPS22QS is a dual full-scale 4060 hPa absolute digital output barometer with integrated Qvar sensor.

Read more...
New testing laboratory for Hi-Rel products
Hiconnex Test & Measurement
As part of its design and development process for rugged, harsh environment and high-reliability (Hi-Rel) applications, Nicomatic subjects its products to stringent environmental, mechanical and electrical tests to ensure that they meet complex industry standards and specifications.

Read more...
Supporting Wi-Fi 7 tests for wireless communications device production line
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
The MT8870A/MT8872A has necessary test features for manufacturing inspection of various wireless communications equipment and modules, while also supporting all prior Wi-Fi TRX test standards (IEEE 802.11b/g/a/n/ac/ax).

Read more...
Advanced cable tester for high-speed USB Type-C and HDMI 2.1
Comtest Test & Measurement
Teledyne LeCroy has announced the development of an automated advanced cable tester that meets the demanding production test requirements of USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1 and other cables with transfer rates up to 48 Gb/s.

Read more...
5G FR2 downconverter antennas
Accutronics Test & Measurement
Narda Safety Test Solutions has developed two new 5G antennas for its SRM-3006 that enable this handheld field strength measuring system to measure the upper 5G frequency band FR2.

Read more...
Caesium atomic clock provides autonomous precise time
EBV Electrolink Test & Measurement
Microchip’s 5071B is a compact commercial timing product offering ease of deployment across multiple industries.

Read more...
Next-gen embedded motor controller
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has expanded its Micronas embedded motor controller portfolio with the first members of the new HVC 5x family of programmable system-on-chip motor controllers for driving small stepper, brushed, and brushless motors.

Read more...
Isolated MOSFET driver
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The VOMDA1271 by Vishay obtains all the required current to drive its internal circuitry from the infrared emitter on the low-voltage primary side of the barrier.

Read more...
Solar power market set for 2023 upswing
Comtest Test & Measurement
With the solar power sector expected to rise sharply throughout 2023, installation and testing engineers will need access to specific tools and instruments to work at optimum efficiency and safety.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved