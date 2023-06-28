5G FR2 downconverter antennas

Narda Safety Test Solutions has developed two new 5G antennas for its SRM-3006 that enable this handheld field strength measuring system to measure the upper 5G frequency band FR2 (frequency range 2 up to 33,4 GHz in Europe). One omnidirectional and one directional downconverter antenna will now capture electromagnetic fields and their sources in the range between 24,25 and 29,50 GHz.
Both antennas can downconvert these high 5G frequencies so that they can be measured by the Narda Selective Radiation Meter. This means that the results for frequencies much higher than the specified device range are conveniently shown directly on the display.
The new 5G antennas cover the 5G bands from 24,25 to 27,50 and 26,50 to 29,50 GHz. As high losses occur even in short cable runs at these high FR2 frequencies, the downconverter is connected directly to the antenna module. Together, these form a perfect unit. The cable to the basic unit only carries frequencies up to 6 GHz, so that cable losses are considerably lower and the type of cable that can be used is much more robust.
The antennas have their own built-in rechargeable battery with an operating time of around 4 hours. This allows the operating time of the SRM basic unit to not be restricted. They can also be used with a conventional external power pack for long term measurements.
The SRM-3006 can now also be used in the mmWave range, making it future-proof. For example, the selective measurement enables targeted examination of the 5G band and of a specific network provider. This intelligent frequency extension of the SRM-3006 to include FR2 means that measurement technicians considering the requirements of 5G NR (5th Generation New Radio) do not need to learn how to use, let alone acquire, a new measuring device.
