High-efficiency dual-lane modular surface mounter

28 June 2023
Yamaha Motor Europe Robotics SMT Section has announced a new YRM20DL surface mounter.The YRM20DL is a premium high-efficiency modular design that achieves improved actual and per-unit-area productivity, with a newly developed high-rigidity dual-lane conveyor, further reducing transport losses. The YRM20DL is built on the basic performance of the company’s flagship high-speed, high-accuracy, high-versatility, universal mounter YRM20.
The YRM20DL supports a maximum PCB width of up to 330 mm, where the same width PCB is being conveyed at the front and rear while in dual-lane production mode. In the case of parallel mounting, the front and rear heads can operate without any interference up to a maximum PCB length of 380 mm, enabling high-efficiency mounting without loss.
The basic performance of the unit has been further enhanced to achieve a productivity of up to 120 000 CPH, along with a higher-accuracy placement of ±15 µm (Cpk ≥ 1,0) through the revision of the layout such as bringing the mounted components pick-up area and the mounting area closer together, optimising the main spindle motion control, and improving the rigidity of the conveyor. The RM head/HM head supports 0201 (0,25 x 0,125 mm) sized ultra-small chip component mounting and narrow adjacent mounting.
The newly developed high-rigidity dual-lane conveyor supports a maximum PCB width of up to 330 mm where the same width PCB is being conveyed at the front and rear while in dual-lane production mode. An ultra-high-speed rotary RM head that employs overdrive motion (mutual head insertion) allows the front and rear heads to operate without any interference up to a maximum PCB length of 380 mm, enabling highly efficient mounting without head standby loss.
In single-lane production, which uses only one of the two lanes, it is possible to transport PCBs up to a maximum length of 810 mm, a maximum width of 610 mm, a transportable weight of 3 kg, and a maximum PCB thickness of up to 6,5 mm. This new model is also compatible with a wide range of extra-large-sized PCBs, including for automotive products, industrial, medical, power devices, and LED lighting.
