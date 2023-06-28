Categories

Next-gen embedded motor controller

28 June 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

TDK Corporation has expanded its Micronas embedded motor controller portfolio with the first members of the new HVC 5x family of programmable system-on-chip (SOC) motor controllers for driving small stepper, brushed (BDC), and brushless (BLDC) motors in automotive and industrial applications.

The new HVC 5221D and HVC 5222C are focused on individual motor types to enable lower-cost and smaller-form-factor applications.

With the first two devices of the HVC 5x family, TDK is offering an ever-increasing portfolio of motor-control solutions for smart actuators with a specific focus on thermal systems in electric and hybrid vehicles. The HVC 5221D includes four motor terminals with a peak current of 500 mA each, focusing on stepper and DC motors in expansion and water valves. The HVC 5222C has three motor terminals, making it suitable for brushless motors with up to 1 A phase current for grill shutters and small fans. Both devices include seven general-purpose I/O ports and many automotive diagnostic and safety features in small form-factor 24-pin QFN package. All HVC 5x controllers are pin-compatible for easier design and scalability.

The HVC 5x families include:

• 32-bit ARM Cortex-M3 CPU core.

• 20 MHz system and 35 kHz watchdog oscillator.

• 32k or 64k Flash memory versions with 2k or 4k SRAM.

• 12-bit, 1 µs ADC for analogue measurements.

• Digital periphery to support motor-control algorithms.

• LIN transceiver and UART for communication.

• AEC-Q100 automotive qualification for temperature Grade 1.

Main applications for the HVC 5x family include control of expansion valves for chillers, water valves for coolant distribution, fans for seat heating and cooling, HVAC flaps, automatic sunshades, automatic grill shutters, and spoilers for reduction of aerodynamic resistance.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


