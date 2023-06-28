Smart material flow with accurate kitting

28 June 2023Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic’s Logiscend is a line-level platform for enterprise manufacturing, allowing for intelligent material flow management. The complete solution consists of:
• A software platform for integration with multiple workflows and facilities.
• The wireless hardware for tracking and tracing assets.
• The engineering support to design and implement the best solution to suit a company’s needs.
With seamless integration into an existing corporate ERP/MES, Panasonic provides a unique modular approach to material handling and flow management. Wireless installations provide easily changeable configurations based on a manufacturing plant’s layout and structure. Logiscend handles kitting (pick and replenishment), and container flow management with asset tracking and smart containers.
Besides being easy on a budget, the material flow management solution is easy to install and easy to configure. Once installed, downtime is a bare minimum as the system integrates into a plant’s IT infrastructure, and the system’s wireless capability makes it simple to configure the material lines. Once installed, additional systems can be easily added to the existing system.
The workforce will benefit from interactive displays, dynamic instructions, and ease of use. Due to the intuitiveness of the system, little training is required. The system is data-driven, allowing a company to lose the paper labels and enter the world of Industry 4.0.
Logiscend is an IoT-based system that offers a true paperless workflow for manufacturing and asset tracking.
