Electronic loads up to 30 kW

DC electronic loads from EA Elektro-Automatik boast high power density and premium features not found on typical loads. Available in conventional and regenerative topologies, they offer input power ratings up to 15 kW in 3U or 30 kW in 4U chassis, with maximum 2000 V DC.
The units can be easily connected in parallel operation for up to 1,92 MW of power. All of EA’s DC power supplies and DC electronic loads feature true auto-ranging, which automatically offers increased current at lower voltages.
Available in desktop, tower-style or 19-inch rackmount, the EL/R series features a 5-inch TFT touch panel display for intuitive control, setup and programming. The intuitive interface allows configuration of test routines and programming of the unit quickly, without the need for extensive manual review.
These DC electronic loads come standard with an arbitrary waveform function generator, swappable digital interface control and built-in test routines including battery test, photovoltaic simulation and MPP tracking.
Next-gen embedded motor controller RS Components (SA)
TDK Corporation has expanded its Micronas embedded motor controller portfolio with the first members of the new HVC 5x family of programmable system-on-chip motor controllers for driving small stepper, brushed, and brushless motors.
500 W military-grade DC/DC converter Accutronics
The MGDM-500 series features a range of 500 W military-grade isolated DC/DC converters with a wide input voltage range of 9-36 V DC, and either a 12, 15, 24, 28 or 48 V DC output.
Converters with an ultra-wide 12:1 input Accutronics
The MGRI-20, -40 and -80 series feature a wide 12-160 V input voltage range which is ideal for covering all typical battery/bus voltages including 24, 36, 48, 72, 96, 110 and 125 V.
Range of DC/DC power converters Conical Technologies
The new URF1D_FB-400(H)WR3 series of converters, released by Mornsun, is a high-performance DC/DC converter that features 400 W output power, and is specifically designed for a variety of railway applications.
Isolated MOSFET driver RS Components (SA)
The VOMDA1271 by Vishay obtains all the required current to drive its internal circuitry from the infrared emitter on the low-voltage primary side of the barrier.
MEAN WELL power solutions Current Automation
The main functions of the MEAN WELL DC/DC converters include improved system isolation, voltage conversion (boost/buck), and voltage regulation.
High-efficiency PSU series Vepac Electronics
The PV1000-27Bxx by Mornsun is a regulated DC/DC series converter with an ultra-wide and ultra-high DC input of 300-1000 V DC.