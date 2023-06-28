Electronic loads up to 30 kW

DC electronic loads from EA Elektro-Automatik boast high power density and premium features not found on typical loads. Available in conventional and regenerative topologies, they offer input power ratings up to 15 kW in 3U or 30 kW in 4U chassis, with maximum 2000 V DC.

The units can be easily connected in parallel operation for up to 1,92 MW of power. All of EA’s DC power supplies and DC electronic loads feature true auto-ranging, which automatically offers increased current at lower voltages.

Available in desktop, tower-style or 19-inch rackmount, the EL/R series features a 5-inch TFT touch panel display for intuitive control, setup and programming. The intuitive interface allows configuration of test routines and programming of the unit quickly, without the need for extensive manual review.

These DC electronic loads come standard with an arbitrary waveform function generator, swappable digital interface control and built-in test routines including battery test, photovoltaic simulation and MPP tracking.

