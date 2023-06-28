500 W military-grade DC/DC converter

The MGDM-500 series features a range of 500 W military grade isolated DC/DC converters with a wide input voltage range of 9-36 V DC, and either a 12, 15, 24, 28 or 48 V DC output. The converter is based on a forward topology and uses magnetic feedback technology, instead of the classical opto-coupler, for an improved reliability. Based on double interleaved forward topology, the MGDM-500 has outstanding conducted noise performances.
The units include an output voltage trim allowing users to change the output voltage value slightly with only one low-power resistor. The switching frequency can also be marginally shifted to avoid radar bandwidth and it can also be synchronised to another converter to reduce switching noise.
The series is equipped with useful protections like soft start for inrush current limitation, overload and short-circuit protection, and over-temperature shutdown. The MGDM-500 is especially suitable for demanding applications in rugged environments. It comes in a fully potted metallic half brick case that has a working temperature range of -40 to 105°C.
The smart future of field strength measurement
Narda has realised the future of electromagnetic field measurements with its FieldMan, an easy-to-use instrument for reliable isotropic field measurements from 0 Hz up to 90 GHz.
5G FR2 downconverter antennas Accutronics
Narda Safety Test Solutions has developed two new 5G antennas for its SRM-3006 that enable this handheld field strength measuring system to measure the upper 5G frequency band FR2.
Next-gen embedded motor controller RS Components (SA)
TDK Corporation has expanded its Micronas embedded motor controller portfolio with the first members of the new HVC 5x family of programmable system-on-chip motor controllers for driving small stepper, brushed, and brushless motors.
Electronic loads up to 30 kW Vepac Electronics
Available in conventional and regenerative topologies, these DC electronic loads from EA Elektro-Automatik offer power ratings up to 15 kW in 3U or 30 kW in 4U chassis with maximum 2000 V DC.
Converters with an ultra-wide 12:1 input Accutronics
The MGRI-20, -40 and -80 series feature a wide 12-160 V input voltage range which is ideal for covering all typical battery/bus voltages including 24, 36, 48, 72, 96, 110 and 125 V.
Range of DC/DC power converters Conical Technologies
The new URF1D_FB-400(H)WR3 series of converters, released by Mornsun, is a high-performance DC/DC converter that features 400 W output power, and is specifically designed for a variety of railway applications.
Isolated MOSFET driver RS Components (SA)
The VOMDA1271 by Vishay obtains all the required current to drive its internal circuitry from the infrared emitter on the low-voltage primary side of the barrier.
MEAN WELL power solutions Current Automation
The main functions of the MEAN WELL DC/DC converters include improved system isolation, voltage conversion (boost/buck), and voltage regulation.