500 W military-grade DC/DC converter

28 June 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MGDM-500 series features a range of 500 W military grade isolated DC/DC converters with a wide input voltage range of 9-36 V DC, and either a 12, 15, 24, 28 or 48 V DC output. The converter is based on a forward topology and uses magnetic feedback technology, instead of the classical opto-coupler, for an improved reliability. Based on double interleaved forward topology, the MGDM-500 has outstanding conducted noise performances.

The units include an output voltage trim allowing users to change the output voltage value slightly with only one low-power resistor. The switching frequency can also be marginally shifted to avoid radar bandwidth and it can also be synchronised to another converter to reduce switching noise.

The series is equipped with useful protections like soft start for inrush current limitation, overload and short-circuit protection, and over-temperature shutdown. The MGDM-500 is especially suitable for demanding applications in rugged environments. It comes in a fully potted metallic half brick case that has a working temperature range of -40 to 105°C.

For more information contact Accutronics, +27 11 782 8728, [email protected], www.accutronics.co.za

Credit(s)

Accutronics





