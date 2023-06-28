Converters with an ultra-wide 12:1 input

The new MGRI series DC/DC converters from Gaia-Converter features 20, 40 and 80 W blocks with a 12:1 input voltage range. With 3 kVrms reinforced isolation, these converters target railway, transportation and industrial applications.
The MGRI-20, -40 and -80 series feature a wide 12-160 V input voltage range which is ideal for covering all typical battery/bus voltages including 24, 36, 48, 72, 96, 110 and 125 V. With reinforced isolation (two isolation barriers from input to output) designed according to the EN62368-1 safety standard, the units have been tested to 4,25 kV DC.
The converters have two isolated outputs of 5, 12 or 15 V and can, therefore, cover a wide range of outputs such as single 5-32 V or symmetrical ±5 to ±15 V.
Packaged in a low-profile housing, the devices have an industrial temperature range of -40 to 110°C and are potted to perform under rugged transportation environmental conditions.
These units are protected with zero to full load regulation, trim and on/off capability, adjustable UVLO, soft start, and embedded EMI filter. Over-current protection is also standard.
