Single-phase energy measurement IC

28 June 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Silergy’s SY7T611+L2 energy measurement IC contains a high-resolution delta-sigma ADC with configurable analogue inputs for sampling two voltage and two current sensor signals, perfect for monitoring of any two-/three-wire single-phase circuit.

The IC combines a precision internal voltage reference with precision internal timing references and provision for an optional external 20 MHz crystal oscillator.

Included on the device are SPI, UART and I2C serial interfaces. Digital IO are configurable for alarm signalling, relay control, energy pulse output, or other user control. All configuration and calibration data is stored in its onboard non-volatile memory.

Measurements include RMS and average DC voltage, line frequency, zero crossing for both voltage and current, peak instantaneous voltage or current, minimum and maximum RMS values, and harmonic analysis. Active, reactive, and apparent power and energy can be monitored, and power factor can be calculated.

Ideal applications for this IC include level 1 and 2 EV charging systems, building automation systems, power distribution systems, solar inverters and renewable energy systems, and power quality monitoring.

For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070, [email protected], www.cstelectronics.co.za

Credit(s)

CST Electronics





