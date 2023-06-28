Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



Range of DC/DC power converters

28 June 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The new URF1D_FB-400(H)WR3 series railway converters, released by Mornsun, is a high-performance product specifically designed for a variety of railway applications. The DC/DC converters feature 400 W output power, with no requirement for minimum load. The URF1D_FB-400(H)WR3 series offer a wide input voltage from 66 to 160 V DC, and allows for an operating temperature as high as 100 °C .

Standard operating features of the converters include remote on/off control, remote sense compensation, and output voltage trim adjustment. Built-in protection features for the series include input under-voltage protection, output over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection, and over-temperature protection. With its reinforced insulation, I/O isolation test voltage of 3 kV AC, and input-case test voltage of 2,1 kV AC, the products meet UL62368/EN50155 standards, and are well-suited to a wide variety of applications in railway systems and associated equipment.

The URF1D_FB-400(H)WR3 series follows the industry standard full-brick package and pin-out, making it an ideal replacement for other similar products in the market. This product is available in wide selection of output voltages that include voltages from 5 to 54 V DC.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


