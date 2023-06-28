Categories

High-speed solder paste printer

28 June 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Yamaha Motor’s YRP10 is a new premium printer that achieves high-speed, high-precision solder printing, fully automated setup changeovers, and supports dual-lane production. The company has achieved the highest level of printing accuracy in the industry with the adoption of the new-generation YR series platform with excellent rigidity, a 3S (swing single squeegee) head, stencil vacuum mechanism, and the optimisation of printing conditions.

In addition, automation of setup changeovers, such as automatic push-up pins and stencil replacement, greatly reduces labour and human error when changing out products. A dual-lane specification that enables completely independent operation for each lane can also be selected to flexibly support many different types of production.

Yamaha Motor has realised the ideal concept of a 1 Stop Smart Solution by taking advantage of the company’s strengths as a full-lineup manufacturer of mounting equipment, including surface mounters, printers, dispensers, and inspection equipment. The company promotes the intelligent factory system, which comprehensively realises higher efficiency in the mounting process through smooth and advanced inter-equipment cooperation without black boxes.

Main features of the YRP10 include:

• Advanced full automation of setup changeovers and long-term non-stop operation.

• Printing at high speed with high accuracy.

• Completely independent dual-lane production.

The YRP10 will be available from August 2023.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 822 8555
Email: [email protected]
www: www.truthelectronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Truth Electronic Manufacturing


