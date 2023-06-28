High-speed solder paste printer

28 June 2023Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Motor’s YRP10 is a new premium printer that achieves high-speed, high-precision solder printing, fully automated setup changeovers, and supports dual-lane production. The company has achieved the highest level of printing accuracy in the industry with the adoption of the new-generation YR series platform with excellent rigidity, a 3S (swing single squeegee) head, stencil vacuum mechanism, and the optimisation of printing conditions.
In addition, automation of setup changeovers, such as automatic push-up pins and stencil replacement, greatly reduces labour and human error when changing out products. A dual-lane specification that enables completely independent operation for each lane can also be selected to flexibly support many different types of production.
Yamaha Motor has realised the ideal concept of a 1 Stop Smart Solution by taking advantage of the company’s strengths as a full-lineup manufacturer of mounting equipment, including surface mounters, printers, dispensers, and inspection equipment. The company promotes the intelligent factory system, which comprehensively realises higher efficiency in the mounting process through smooth and advanced inter-equipment cooperation without black boxes.
Main features of the YRP10 include:
• Advanced full automation of setup changeovers and long-term non-stop operation.
The YRM20DL is a premium high-efficiency modular design that achieves improved actual and per-unit-area productivity, with a newly developed high-rigidity dual-lane conveyor, further reducing transport losses.
Panasonic’s Logiscend is a line-level platform for enterprise manufacturing, allowing for intelligent material flow management in an era of Industry 4.0.
Brady offers both on- and off-metal RFID and NFC technology embedded in the labels, to help quickly locate hardware devices, and provide easy access to relevant maintenance histories and intervention guidance.
New IPC requirements call for the submission of ‘objective evidence’ in determining if the volume of contamination on a circuit assembly would affect reliability on your assembly.
Indium Corporation will host two webinars about the increasing complexity of LED device assembly, as part of the company’s free InSIDER Series.
Since the evolution of no-clean soldering processes, many assemblers have enjoyed the cost and time savings a no-clean process affords, but the proliferation of electronics into harsh environments has now highlighted the link between process residues and electro-chemical migration caused failures.
Thanks to a new automated programming assistant, the time taken with the back-and-forth task of adjusting 3D inspection models to eliminate false calls can now be put to better use.
Indium8.9HFRV is an air reflow, no-clean solder formulated to improve the voiding performance of next-generation Pb-free high reliability alloys.
There are many trends impacting the future of the electronics industry including personalisation, digitalisation, miniaturisation, Industry 4.0, the Internet of Things, and Big Data. But what are the key trends impacting manufacturers?