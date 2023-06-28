The VOMDA1271 by Vishay is an automotive-qualified optically-isolated MOSFET driver. The component obtains all the required current to drive its internal circuitry from the infrared emitter on the low-voltage primary side of the barrier. Therefore, no power supply is needed to provide the VCC level.
The VOMDA1271 features a fast turn-off circuit to achieve a rapid turn-off of the MOSFET while in operation. The device exhibits an open circuit voltage of 8,5 V typical. With an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C, it is ideally suited to automotive applications which require an extended range.
The MOSFET driver is ideal for applications such as automotive pre-charge relays, powerwall chargers, gate drivers for high-voltage MOSFETs, and custom solid-state relays.
Speed up validation time on SiC and GaN technologies RS Components (SA)
Test & Measurement
With new wide bandgap switching devices enabling significant advances in electric vehicles, solar energy, and industrial controls, the Tektronix WBG-DPT solution can provide automated, repeatable, and accurate measurements on wide bandgap devices such as SiC and GaN MOSFETs.
Next-gen embedded motor controller RS Components (SA)
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has expanded its Micronas embedded motor controller portfolio with the first members of the new HVC 5x family of programmable system-on-chip motor controllers for driving small stepper, brushed, and brushless motors.
Electronic loads up to 30 kW Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Available in conventional and regenerative topologies, these DC electronic loads from EA Elektro-Automatik offer power ratings up to 15 kW in 3U or 30 kW in 4U chassis with maximum 2000 V DC.
500 W military-grade DC/DC converter Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MGDM-500 series features a range of 500 W military-grade isolated DC/DC converters with a wide input voltage range of 9-36 V DC, and either a 12, 15, 24, 28 or 48 V DC output.
Converters with an ultra-wide 12:1 input Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MGRI-20, -40 and -80 series feature a wide 12-160 V input voltage range which is ideal for covering all typical battery/bus voltages including 24, 36, 48, 72, 96, 110 and 125 V.
Range of DC/DC power converters Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new URF1D_FB-400(H)WR3 series of converters, released by Mornsun, is a high-performance DC/DC converter that features 400 W output power, and is specifically designed for a variety of railway applications.
MEAN WELL power solutions Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
The main functions of the MEAN WELL DC/DC converters include improved system isolation, voltage conversion (boost/buck), and voltage regulation.
High-efficiency PSU series Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The PV1000-27Bxx by Mornsun is a regulated DC/DC series converter with an ultra-wide and ultra-high DC input of 300-1000 V DC.