Isolated MOSFET driver

28 June 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The VOMDA1271 by Vishay is an automotive-qualified optically-isolated MOSFET driver. The component obtains all the required current to drive its internal circuitry from the infrared emitter on the low-voltage primary side of the barrier. Therefore, no power supply is needed to provide the VCC level.

The VOMDA1271 features a fast turn-off circuit to achieve a rapid turn-off of the MOSFET while in operation. The device exhibits an open circuit voltage of 8,5 V typical. With an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C, it is ideally suited to automotive applications which require an extended range.

The MOSFET driver is ideal for applications such as automotive pre-charge relays, powerwall chargers, gate drivers for high-voltage MOSFETs, and custom solid-state relays.

