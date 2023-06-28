MEAN WELL power solutions

MEAN WELL’s AC/DC and DC/DC power solutions can fully meet any intended application. The main functions of the DC/DC converters include improved system isolation, voltage conversion (boost/buck), and voltage regulation. These converters can also be used with AC/DC+DC/DC to provide multiple outputs.
MEAN WELL’s DC/DC product line covers 0,5 to 1000 W, with complete products and various installation types, including on-board encapsulated module type, PCB type, enclosed type and DIN rail mount.
The DIN rail power supply features quick disassembly and assembly, and features a neat installation, thereby saving wiring costs. MEAN WELL DIN rail power supplies cover a power range of 10 to 960 W. The complete product line has passed international safety certification.
The full range of converters are suitable for applications in industrial/factory automation, building automation, data centres, and security, communications, LED lighting, railway transportation, the medical industry, and solar photovoltaic systems.
Next-gen embedded motor controller RS Components (SA)
TDK Corporation has expanded its Micronas embedded motor controller portfolio with the first members of the new HVC 5x family of programmable system-on-chip motor controllers for driving small stepper, brushed, and brushless motors.
Available in conventional and regenerative topologies, these DC electronic loads from EA Elektro-Automatik offer power ratings up to 15 kW in 3U or 30 kW in 4U chassis with maximum 2000 V DC.
The MGDM-500 series features a range of 500 W military-grade isolated DC/DC converters with a wide input voltage range of 9-36 V DC, and either a 12, 15, 24, 28 or 48 V DC output.
The MGRI-20, -40 and -80 series feature a wide 12-160 V input voltage range which is ideal for covering all typical battery/bus voltages including 24, 36, 48, 72, 96, 110 and 125 V.
The new URF1D_FB-400(H)WR3 series of converters, released by Mornsun, is a high-performance DC/DC converter that features 400 W output power, and is specifically designed for a variety of railway applications.
The VOMDA1271 by Vishay obtains all the required current to drive its internal circuitry from the infrared emitter on the low-voltage primary side of the barrier.
The PV1000-27Bxx by Mornsun is a regulated DC/DC series converter with an ultra-wide and ultra-high DC input of 300-1000 V DC.