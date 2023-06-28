Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



MEAN WELL power solutions

28 June 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

MEAN WELL’s AC/DC and DC/DC power solutions can fully meet any intended application. The main functions of the DC/DC converters include improved system isolation, voltage conversion (boost/buck), and voltage regulation. These converters can also be used with AC/DC+DC/DC to provide multiple outputs.

MEAN WELL’s DC/DC product line covers 0,5 to 1000 W, with complete products and various installation types, including on-board encapsulated module type, PCB type, enclosed type and DIN rail mount.

The DIN rail power supply features quick disassembly and assembly, and features a neat installation, thereby saving wiring costs. MEAN WELL DIN rail power supplies cover a power range of 10 to 960 W. The complete product line has passed international safety certification.

The full range of converters are suitable for applications in industrial/factory automation, building automation, data centres, and security, communications, LED lighting, railway transportation, the medical industry, and solar photovoltaic systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 462 4253
Fax: +27 11 462 4310
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rectifier.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Current Automation


