Supercapacitor modules suitable for high-voltage rates

Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE) has recently announced the release of its new DSM Series supercapacitor modules.
These modules simplify the application of supercapacitors for large energy storage, providing designers with an easy and safe alternative to lithium-ion batteries.
Each module features integrated-cell balancing, insulated construction and cable/connector assemblies to facilitate immediate use. They can be rapidly implemented in power systems for energy harvesting, storage and backup applications.
The DSM series utilises a Molex Mini-Lock connector, making an easy connection to circuit. The modules are rated for temperatures up to 85°C, and unlike lithium-ion batteries, exhibit no charge-discharge cycle degradation or risk of dangerous thermal runaway. These supercapacitor modules have a rated lifespan of 500 000 cycles at 25°C.
The CDE DSM Series is offered in packs with three, six, or 10 cells in series for 9, 18, or 30 V outputs, with capacitance values ranging from 0,15 to 36,6 farads. These DSM modules are an ideal fit for applications such as MRI systems, GPS, industrial backup, and automated guided vehicles, or any other system where high reliability energy storage is required.
