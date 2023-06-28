Energy measurement IC with integrated relay control

The SY7T501 and SY7T502 from Silergy are its newest energy measurement ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart-plugs, dimmers, power-strips, intelligent lighting, and other points of load.
The devices feature a line voltage zero-crossing comparator with dedicated state-machine. Also integrated is a relay control-block with user-programmable on/off delays for latching relays (single and dual coil) and non-latching types. The relay control-block includes the relay’s contact sensing, allowing timing adjustment to compensate for the relay’s delay variation due to ageing and other conditions.
The devices also incorporate a dimming control block for trailing- and leading-edge controls and configurable digital I/Os. The ICs contain a 32-bit signal processing unit with a delta-sigma converter. A precision bandgap reference and analogue front-end allow accurate energy measurement including Vrms, Irms, power, energy, and line frequency.
An embedded UART interface allows communication with the host processor and includes a communication protocol with data integrity check and auto-baud function.
Both the SY7T501 and SY7T502 are available in SO8 and MSO10 packages.
