Energy measurement IC with integrated relay control

28 June 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The SY7T501 and SY7T502 from Silergy are its newest energy measurement ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart-plugs, dimmers, power-strips, intelligent lighting, and other points of load.

The devices feature a line voltage zero-crossing comparator with dedicated state-machine. Also integrated is a relay control-block with user-programmable on/off delays for latching relays (single and dual coil) and non-latching types. The relay control-block includes the relay’s contact sensing, allowing timing adjustment to compensate for the relay’s delay variation due to ageing and other conditions.

The devices also incorporate a dimming control block for trailing- and leading-edge controls and configurable digital I/Os. The ICs contain a 32-bit signal processing unit with a delta-sigma converter. A precision bandgap reference and analogue front-end allow accurate energy measurement including Vrms, Irms, power, energy, and line frequency.

An embedded UART interface allows communication with the host processor and includes a communication protocol with data integrity check and auto-baud function.

Both the SY7T501 and SY7T502 are available in SO8 and MSO10 packages.

For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070, [email protected], www.cstelectronics.co.za

Credit(s)

CST Electronics





