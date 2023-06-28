3500 W conduction-cooled PSU

COSEL has announced the launch of the HCA3500TF, a three-phase/three-wire 3500 W AC/DC enclosed power supply. This PSU has been optimised for industrial equipment such as high-frequency amplifiers, laser processing machines, and robotics.
The HCA3500TF input voltage covers a wide operating range of 180 to 528 V AC. Using digitally-controlled switching topology and wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductors, the power supply offers an impressive efficiency figure of up to 94% at 400 V AC.
The HCA3500TF is available in two output voltages, 48 and 65 V DC, both being adjustable in a range of +15/-50% using the integrated Trim function. The compact, low-profile design comes in at 65 mm complete with cover (1.5U), and includes an aluminium plate assisting conduction cooling to the dissipating element. For higher power applications, up to 10 units can be connected in parallel to deliver up to 31,5 kW.
In addition to the main output, the HCA3500TF includes a 12 V DC/1 A auxiliary output which can be used for remote ON/OFF. This auxiliary output is isolated from the input, output and Functional Ground.
The PSU includes inrush current limiting circuitry, over-current and over-voltage protection and thermal protection. The power supplies can be operated in an ambient temperature range of -10 to 70°C with a 0 to 55°C baseplate temperature.
Due to its ability to work in harsh environments and to deliver high power without ventilation, the HCA3500TF is perfectly suited to industrial applications such as welding robots, tooling machines, laser cutting machines, high-frequency amplifiers, and electrolysers.
