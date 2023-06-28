New additions to Mil-COTS 28V Vin DC-DC product family

SynQor has announced the latest additions to its Mil-COTS 28V (9-40 Vin) DC-DC product line: the MCOTS-C-28V-12-HY and MCOTS-C-28V-28-HY. These new compact, high efficiency, high power, half-brick DC-DC converters are based on SynQor’s next-generation, isolated, fixed frequency synchronous rectifier technology. Given the topological restraints of modern power applications, the impressive power density of these half-brick converters offers engineers more headroom and flexibility in designing power systems.
The MIL-STD-704 compliant power converters deliver a regulated output at either 12 or 28 V DC respectively. This output voltage can be trimmed up to +10% via a trim resistor connected to the positive SENSE line and trimmed down to -50% if connected to the negative SENSE line. The units include a high-output capacitive option that allows them to power loads with up to 1225 mF for the 12 V output version, and 225 mF for the 28 V version.
The units include a built-in digital load-sharing feature allowing up to 100 units to load share in a system. These products are designed to maintain extremely high efficiencies while facilitating high-power conversion, which, in effect, enables designers to deliver full power to the load at baseplate temperatures as high as 100°C given input voltages above 12 V DC, on account of the low dissipation characteristics of the modules.
Designed with military standard compliance in mind, the MCOTS-C-28V-12-HY and MCOTS-C-28V-28-HY are capable of operating in the harshest of military environments including ground-based, naval, and airborne applications. The wide input range and large power density of the modules help optimise space in an industry where space is a critical consideration.
