IP68 miniature enclosures

28 June 2023 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

The 1551W series of enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing is an IP68 sealed version of its popular 1551 miniature enclosure family. Available in five sizes, and all available with a plain or flanged lid, the UL94-V0 polycarbonate enclosures are suitable for use indoors or outdoors. They are available in black or grey, with a soft texture finish.

All enclosures are fitted with PCB stand-offs in the base, and the preformed silicone sealing gasket provides excellent protection against the ingress of dust or water, offering a watertight seal to protect the housed electronics.

The five sizes range from 60 x 35 x 22 mm to 100 x 59 x 25 mm. The flanged lid versions make mounting to any surface a simple and easy process, and provide a degree of tamper resistance.

The rectangular and round vented 1551V versions are designed to house sensors and small sub-systems installed in the manufacturing environment. One of the key features is the snap-fit closure that allows repeated opening and closing without tools, thereby maximising the internal space for PCBs by eliminating screw fixings to secure the cover to the base. They feature ventilation slots on all four vertical faces of the cover, wall mounting slots, and a 15 mm cable knock-out in the base. All rectangular and round versions are also available in an unvented style in all housing sizes.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





