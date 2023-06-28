RFID tags provide faster intervention

28 June 2023Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Brady’s reliable identification labels enable fast and accurate hardware interventions. With assets neatly labelled, all potential confusion is a thing of the past when working in a server rack or cabinet. And with onsite printable labels, the initial hard work of labelling a new cabinet is made easy.
Optionally, Brady offers both on- and off-metal RFID and NFC technology embedded in the labels, to help quickly locate hardware devices, and provide easy access to relevant maintenance histories and intervention guidance.
The embedded RFID labels help with data security and enhance equipment safety. The technology cancels the need to print readable labels containing sensitive server identification data. Instead, the data can be secured on RFID chips embedded in the labels that enable encryption and user-specific access layers.
In addition to providing non-visible identification, notifications can also be set up whenever a labelled device leaves or enters a specific room, adding another level of security. With integrated sensors, RFID tags can also detect temperature anomalies such as coolant leaks or equipment overheating.
High-efficiency dual-lane modular surface mounter Truth Electronic Manufacturing
The YRM20DL is a premium high-efficiency modular design that achieves improved actual and per-unit-area productivity, with a newly developed high-rigidity dual-lane conveyor, further reducing transport losses.
Smart material flow with accurate kitting Avnet Abacus
Panasonic’s Logiscend is a line-level platform for enterprise manufacturing, allowing for intelligent material flow management in an era of Industry 4.0.
High-speed solder paste printer Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Motor’s YRP10 is a new premium printer that achieves high-speed, high-precision solder printing, fully automated setup changeovers, and supports dual-lane production.
How clean is clean enough?
New IPC requirements call for the submission of ‘objective evidence’ in determining if the volume of contamination on a circuit assembly would affect reliability on your assembly.
LED device assembly
Indium Corporation will host two webinars about the increasing complexity of LED device assembly, as part of the company’s free InSIDER Series.
The reliability of electronics in harsh environments
Since the evolution of no-clean soldering processes, many assemblers have enjoyed the cost and time savings a no-clean process affords, but the proliferation of electronics into harsh environments has now highlighted the link between process residues and electro-chemical migration caused failures.
From ping-pong to perfection MyKay Tronics
Thanks to a new automated programming assistant, the time taken with the back-and-forth task of adjusting 3D inspection models to eliminate false calls can now be put to better use.
New low-voiding Pb-free solder paste Techmet
Indium8.9HFRV is an air reflow, no-clean solder formulated to improve the voiding performance of next-generation Pb-free high reliability alloys.