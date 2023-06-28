RFID tags provide faster intervention

28 June 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Brady’s reliable identification labels enable fast and accurate hardware interventions. With assets neatly labelled, all potential confusion is a thing of the past when working in a server rack or cabinet. And with onsite printable labels, the initial hard work of labelling a new cabinet is made easy.

Optionally, Brady offers both on- and off-metal RFID and NFC technology embedded in the labels, to help quickly locate hardware devices, and provide easy access to relevant maintenance histories and intervention guidance.

The embedded RFID labels help with data security and enhance equipment safety. The technology cancels the need to print readable labels containing sensitive server identification data. Instead, the data can be secured on RFID chips embedded in the labels that enable encryption and user-specific access layers.

In addition to providing non-visible identification, notifications can also be set up whenever a labelled device leaves or enters a specific room, adding another level of security. With integrated sensors, RFID tags can also detect temperature anomalies such as coolant leaks or equipment overheating.

Credit(s)

Brady Corporation





