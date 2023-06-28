Laboratory benchtop PSU

28 June 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The PeakTech P 6210 is a digital laboratory power supply which has four separate outputs.The easy-to-read large 14 mm display consists of blue LEDs and indications of both voltage and current.

The PSU’s outputs consist of two variable 0-30 V/0-5 A DC channels and two fixed 5 V/1 A DC channels. The output voltage and current limit for the main variable channels are each continuously adjustable via large potentiometers. The two main channels can also be connected in series or parallel to increase either the voltage or current respectively to 60 V or 10 A. All outputs can be individually controlled via the front panel.

The unit provides both overload and short circuit protection, and all outputs are via standard 4 mm safety sockets. The PSU comes in a rugged metal housing with carrying handle.

These power supplies combine easy handling and high efficiency for applications in research and development, electrical engineering, and training.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





