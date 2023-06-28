Laboratory benchtop PSU

The PeakTech P 6210 is a digital laboratory power supply which has four separate outputs.The easy-to-read large 14 mm display consists of blue LEDs and indications of both voltage and current.
The PSU’s outputs consist of two variable 0-30 V/0-5 A DC channels and two fixed 5 V/1 A DC channels. The output voltage and current limit for the main variable channels are each continuously adjustable via large potentiometers. The two main channels can also be connected in series or parallel to increase either the voltage or current respectively to 60 V or 10 A. All outputs can be individually controlled via the front panel.
The unit provides both overload and short circuit protection, and all outputs are via standard 4 mm safety sockets. The PSU comes in a rugged metal housing with carrying handle.
These power supplies combine easy handling and high efficiency for applications in research and development, electrical engineering, and training.
Battery protection evaluation board EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon now offers its EVAL_BDPS_DRIVER evaluation board, which allows a modular driving of high and low side back-to-back MOSFETs and a high MOSFET parallelisation count.
Read more...Next-gen embedded motor controller RS Components (SA)
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has expanded its Micronas embedded motor controller portfolio with the first members of the new HVC 5x family of programmable system-on-chip motor controllers for driving small stepper, brushed, and brushless motors.
Read more...Electronic loads up to 30 kW Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Available in conventional and regenerative topologies, these DC electronic loads from EA Elektro-Automatik offer power ratings up to 15 kW in 3U or 30 kW in 4U chassis with maximum 2000 V DC.
Read more...500 W military-grade DC/DC converter Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MGDM-500 series features a range of 500 W military-grade isolated DC/DC converters with a wide input voltage range of 9-36 V DC, and either a 12, 15, 24, 28 or 48 V DC output.
Read more...Converters with an ultra-wide 12:1 input Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MGRI-20, -40 and -80 series feature a wide 12-160 V input voltage range which is ideal for covering all typical battery/bus voltages including 24, 36, 48, 72, 96, 110 and 125 V.
Read more...Range of DC/DC power converters Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new URF1D_FB-400(H)WR3 series of converters, released by Mornsun, is a high-performance DC/DC converter that features 400 W output power, and is specifically designed for a variety of railway applications.
Read more...Isolated MOSFET driver RS Components (SA)
Power Electronics / Power Management
The VOMDA1271 by Vishay obtains all the required current to drive its internal circuitry from the infrared emitter on the low-voltage primary side of the barrier.
Read more...MEAN WELL power solutions Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
The main functions of the MEAN WELL DC/DC converters include improved system isolation, voltage conversion (boost/buck), and voltage regulation.