High-voltage MCU with buck-boost battery charger

28 June 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Infineon’s newly released EX-PD PMG1-B1 is a single-chip solution that combines USB-C port controller with microcontroller unit and buck-boost battery charging. This high-voltage MCU targets chargers that power from a high-voltage USB-C port and can leverage the MCU to provide additional control capability, providing a reduced Bill of Materials.

The SoC includes an ARM Cortex-M0 CPU with 128 KB Flash and 16 KB SRAM, USB-C PD controller, a buck-boost circuit, and integrated analogue and digital peripheral ports. The integrated buck-boost controller can accept an input range of 5,5 to 24 V and produce an output range from 3,3 to 21,5 V. The integrated LDO produces 5 V output at 75 mA.

The system has both a built-in 8-bit and 12-bit ADC port used for voltage monitoring and battery charging.

The SoC is ideal for battery-powered application such as power and garden tools, smart speakers, cordless kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners and personal care products.

