High-voltage MCU with buck-boost battery charger

Infineon’s newly released EX-PD PMG1-B1 is a single-chip solution that combines USB-C port controller with microcontroller unit and buck-boost battery charging. This high-voltage MCU targets chargers that power from a high-voltage USB-C port and can leverage the MCU to provide additional control capability, providing a reduced Bill of Materials.
The SoC includes an ARM Cortex-M0 CPU with 128 KB Flash and 16 KB SRAM, USB-C PD controller, a buck-boost circuit, and integrated analogue and digital peripheral ports. The integrated buck-boost controller can accept an input range of 5,5 to 24 V and produce an output range from 3,3 to 21,5 V. The integrated LDO produces 5 V output at 75 mA.
The system has both a built-in 8-bit and 12-bit ADC port used for voltage monitoring and battery charging.
The SoC is ideal for battery-powered application such as power and garden tools, smart speakers, cordless kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners and personal care products.
Industry’s smallest 128 Mb SPI NOR flash NuVision Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
GigaDevice has announced the industry’s smallest 128 Mb SPI NOR flash, GD25LE128EXH, in the ultra-compact 3 x 3 x 0,4 mm FO-USON8 package.
Read more...Recently launched family of 32-bit µCs Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP’s LPC860 integrates a 32-bit Arm Cortex M0+ CPU, with a maximum clock frequency of 60 MHz, built-in nested interrupts, and a system tick timer for time tracking.
Read more...Radar MPU for 77 GHz applications Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The S32R41 from NXP Semiconductors is a radar microprocessor unit which uses Arm Cortex-A53 and Cortex-M7 cores, combined with dedicated radar processing accelerators, to create an optimal radar processing chain.
Read more...Wireless security and Industry 4.0 TRX Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G technology has and will continue to transform telecommunications, and although its arrival is significant, so too is the potential rise in cybersecurity risk.
Read more...STM32 family of microcontrollers EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32 family of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M processor and MPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A7 processor is designed to offer new degrees of freedom to MCU and MPU users.