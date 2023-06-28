Hammond announces new flame-retardant ABS 1556 family

The new 14-strong flame-retardant ABS IP54 1556 family, rated UL94-V0, is inspired by Hammond’s recently launched IP68 polycarbonate 1557 series. It follows the same modern rounded corners and top face styling, and introduces rectangular versions to complement the square format versions derived from the 1557 series.

IP54 sealed for general-purpose indoor use, the ABS material gives a lower price point than the polycarbonate used in the 1557, which is designed for installation outdoors and in aggressive environments. Self-tapping screws secure the lid to the base, making it ideal for applications where repeated opening and closing is not required. The series is feature-rich and offers multiple options for configuration and customisation. There are multiple PCB mounting standoffs in both the lid and the base.

There are four square plan sizes from 80 x 80 mm to 200 x 200 mm in the range, and three rectangular sizes from 120 x 80 mm to 200 x 160 mm. All sizes are available in two heights, 45 and 60 mm for the smallest size, and 45 and 70 mm for the larger ones in the family. All sizes are available in black, RAL 7035 grey, and white.

The modern soft rounded styling makes the 1556 an ideal desktop enclosure when fitted with the supplied feet, or it can be wall-mounted with either four visible mounts or two hidden mounts, which are available as optional accessories. Also available as an option for all sizes are 2 mm thick aluminium internal panels.

