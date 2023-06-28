Hammond announces new flame-retardant ABS 1556 family
28 June 2023Editor's Choice
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The new 14-strong flame-retardant ABS IP54 1556 family, rated UL94-V0, is inspired by Hammond’s recently launched IP68 polycarbonate 1557 series. It follows the same modern rounded corners and top face styling, and introduces rectangular versions to complement the square format versions derived from the 1557 series.
IP54 sealed for general-purpose indoor use, the ABS material gives a lower price point than the polycarbonate used in the 1557, which is designed for installation outdoors and in aggressive environments. Self-tapping screws secure the lid to the base, making it ideal for applications where repeated opening and closing is not required. The series is feature-rich and offers multiple options for configuration and customisation. There are multiple PCB mounting standoffs in both the lid and the base.
There are four square plan sizes from 80 x 80 mm to 200 x 200 mm in the range, and three rectangular sizes from 120 x 80 mm to 200 x 160 mm. All sizes are available in two heights, 45 and 60 mm for the smallest size, and 45 and 70 mm for the larger ones in the family. All sizes are available in black, RAL 7035 grey, and white.
The modern soft rounded styling makes the 1556 an ideal desktop enclosure when fitted with the supplied feet, or it can be wall-mounted with either four visible mounts or two hidden mounts, which are available as optional accessories. Also available as an option for all sizes are 2 mm thick aluminium internal panels.
Read more...IP68 miniature enclosures Electrocomp
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
All enclosures in the range are fitted with PCB stand-offs in the base, and the preformed silicone sealing gasket provides excellent protection against the ingress of dust or water,offering a watertight seal to protect the housed electronics.
Read more...Altron Arrow celebrates 25 years Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice News
Altron Arrow celebrated its 25th birthday in May with a luxurious event at its offices in Jet Park, Johannesburg. The event saw current and former employees, customers, and suppliers all reflecting on the growth and successes the company has achieved.
Read more...25 years of excellence through innovation Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice News
Many of the world’s current megatrends are driven by solutions addressing some of the key challenges mankind is pressured to solve, and Altron Arrow is privileged to work in an industry that can contribute with technology solutions and services.
Read more...Company Profile: Inteto Connect
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Where previously clients preferred to engineer their own solutions, today the focus is on providing turnkey solutions by an expert in the field with the ability to tailor it to the exact specification required by the client.