Corrosion-resistant flameproof junction box

28 June 2023 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Pratley has developed and launched a ground-breaking new product, the Flameproof Ex d Envirobox, a polymeric, corrosion-resistant, direct-entry, flameproof junction box.

Its recent launch signals a milestone in the electrical industry and has been confirmed by Pratley electrical research & development manager Sven Breedt as: “A new product unlike any other in the world and one of Pratley’s most innovative electrical inventions.”

Flameproof equipment is designed to prevent internal ignition within a flammable atmosphere from transmitting outside the protective enclosure. Currently, all traditional direct-entry flameproof junction boxes made from steel, cast iron or aluminium materials can be prone to corrosion over time and when used in very harsh environments. Special attention needs to be given not just to the overall climatic conditions of the area where the enclosures are installed, but also to the material and design of the equipment.

Pratley’s new Flameproof Ex d Envirobox junction box, made from a specially formulated, robust engineering polymer, is designed to withstand severe environmental conditions. This makes it ideal for use in areas with a high risk of corrosion, such as offshore oil platforms, underground mines, and petrochemical plants.

The polymer used in the manufacture is unique to Pratley. The material has exceptional mechanical properties such as strength, stiffness, creep, and dimensional stability. This ensures that the Flameproof Ex d Envirobox can withstand 2x 20-joule impact tests in a -40°C environment, and has been third-party tested to 4000 kPa internal pressure. Additionally, it is IP66/68 certified for continuous underwater depths of up to 300 m, making it water, dust, and gastight.

The lid and base have an accurately machined flame path and the engineering polymer of the Envirobox ensures that the flame path is completely corrosion resistant. The machined surface flame path renders the junction box safe, easy to use and maintenance-friendly in surface and underground mining applications. The lid is fastened down with eight stainless steel Allen head screws, contributing to the corrosion resistance of the junction box, and it has Pratley’s signature red Ex identification band for quick Ex equipment identification.

The Flameproof Ex d Envirobox is fully certified to SANS, EN and IECEx standards for use on surface and underground mining applications (Ex db I/IIB+H2 T6..T5 Mb Gb, Ex tb IIIC T85..T100 Db) in Zone 1, 2, 21 and 22 and an ambient temperature range of -40 to 55°C.

Credit(s)

Pratley





