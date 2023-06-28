Secure element IC with advanced ECC capabilities

28 June 2023

The ATECC608B by Microchip is a secure element from the Microchip CryptoAuthentication portfolio with advanced Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) capabilities. With integrated ECDH and ECDSA, this device is ideal for the rapidly growing IoT market, easily supplying the full range of security such as confidentiality, data integrity, and authentication to systems with MCUs or MPUs running encryption/decryption algorithms.

The ATECC608B integrates ECDH (Elliptic Curve Diffie Hellman) security protocol, an ultra-secure method to provide key agreement for encryption/decryption, together with ECDSA (Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm) sign-verify authentication.

The chip features protected storage for up to 16 keys, certificates or security data. This ultra-secure hardware-based cryptographic key storage, and countermeasures, eliminate potential backdoor vulnerabilities linked to weaknesses in software. Encryption/authentication for all messages is provided to prevent on-board attacks.

Two interface options are available, the simplest one being via a single high-speed GPIO pin.

