A generation of storage for factories of all sizes

28 June 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Mycronic’s previous SMD Tower set the benchmark for intelligent component storage and, after expanding the line with more high-capacity models, the near-production storage system, MYTower, is now even more versatile.

The options with Mycronic’s MYTower system are wider than ever for manufacturers who demand the ultimate in compact, near-production storage. Thanks to an innovative inventory system, the range of high-end MYTower models nearly doubles the capacity of previous SMD Towers of the same height.

Double up on smarter storage

The MYTower 5x and 6x, available in two different heights, represent a massive leap forward in storage density. With capacities up to 2468 reels, the platform packs in as many as 1000 component reels per square metre, to give manufacturers the most space-efficient intelligent storage system available.

The MYTower series X models employ an advanced shelving system design with four rotating columns, each of which can contain five positions for 7-inch reels. At the front and back of the storage system are an additional two positions that can be used for 15-inch reel magazines or a versatile range of options for component trays of other sizes. Despite offering nearly double the capacity of previous models, the system provides all the same advantages as other MYTower and SMD Tower models, including the same fast retrieval times, automated recording of all stock movements, and control and monitoring of MSD components, and safe component storage.

The MYTower series X is a perfect fit for manufacturers struggling to keep up with a growing number of miniaturised components. The platform’s footprint and reel carousel design are especially optimised for maximising storage of 7-inch or 4 mm reels. This gives smaller EMS producers the opportunity to consolidate and automate their inventory within a smaller space. For mid-volume producers, it makes it possible to reduce the total number of storage systems, thereby freeing up floorspace to pursue the most optimal workflow strategies.

A powerful high-mix warehouse

Low-volume, high-mix producers, will be among the main beneficiaries of the recent expansion in the MYTower portfolio. It is in these demanding environments that efficient material handling, tracking, kitting and changeovers have the most impact on profitability. MYTower 5x and 6x can help to streamline these complex workflows by eliminating inefficient manual shelving systems, offering far greater capacity for storage of customers’ inventory and bringing more automation directly to the production line where staff movements and proactive replenishment matter most.

The wide range of MYTower options also offers powerful combinations of multiple models. The maximum capacity of MYTower 6x, for instance, can be combined with a MYTower 6+, which offers a range of storage options for larger components, wider reels and Agilis Smartbox. Configurations like these make it possible to store several thousand reels containing an extremely broad range of components, offering the best of both capacity and flexibility within a very small footprint.

Together with the dual-terminal option, Mycronic’s intelligent material handling systems are now more complete than ever before. Whether the future of your factory demands better accessibility, higher capacity, smarter movements or simply more floorspace, the new MYTower family can meet every need.


Tel: +27 11 869 0049
Email: [email protected]
www: www.mykaytronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about MyKay Tronics


