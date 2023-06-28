Categories

AI & ML



Sub-GHz SoC with built-in AI/ML accelerator

28 June 2023 AI & ML

Silicon Labs has revealed the new dual-band FG28 SoC, designed for long-range networks and protocols like Amazon Sidewalk, Wi-SUN, and other proprietary protocols. A dual-band SoC, the FG28 includes radios for sub-Gigahertz (GHz) and 2,4 GHz Bluetooth LE, and a built-in AI/ML accelerator for machine learning inference. Silicon Labs’ industry-leading Secure Vault technology is also integrated.

As connectivity and computing power is being pushed further to the edge, new emerging applications require solutions that can provide a ‘Swiss army knife’ of connectivity options. By providing sub-GHz connectivity using networks like Wi-SUN, the FG28 can serve as the battery-operated end node. Bluetooth connectivity not only allows for devices to easily be deployed on the network, but also allows for operators to connect to the device locally for diagnostics, data downloads, and more.

The SoC comes with 1024 kB of flash storage and 256 kB of RAM to meet the memory needs of a wide range of protocols and stacks. The energy-efficient radio core is ideal for battery-operated end nodes. The device also includes up to 49 GPIOs for peripheral connectivity.


