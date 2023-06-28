Sub-GHz SoC with built-in AI/ML accelerator

Silicon Labs has revealed the new dual-band FG28 SoC, designed for long-range networks and protocols like Amazon Sidewalk, Wi-SUN, and other proprietary protocols. A dual-band SoC, the FG28 includes radios for sub-Gigahertz (GHz) and 2,4 GHz Bluetooth LE, and a built-in AI/ML accelerator for machine learning inference. Silicon Labs’ industry-leading Secure Vault technology is also integrated.
As connectivity and computing power is being pushed further to the edge, new emerging applications require solutions that can provide a ‘Swiss army knife’ of connectivity options. By providing sub-GHz connectivity using networks like Wi-SUN, the FG28 can serve as the battery-operated end node. Bluetooth connectivity not only allows for devices to easily be deployed on the network, but also allows for operators to connect to the device locally for diagnostics, data downloads, and more.
The SoC comes with 1024 kB of flash storage and 256 kB of RAM to meet the memory needs of a wide range of protocols and stacks. The energy-efficient radio core is ideal for battery-operated end nodes. The device also includes up to 49 GPIOs for peripheral connectivity.
Recently launched family of 32-bit µCs
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP’s LPC860 integrates a 32-bit Arm Cortex M0+ CPU, with a maximum clock frequency of 60 MHz, built-in nested interrupts, and a system tick timer for time tracking.
Radar MPU for 77 GHz applications
DSP, Micros & Memory
The S32R41 from NXP Semiconductors is a radar microprocessor unit which uses Arm Cortex-A53 and Cortex-M7 cores, combined with dedicated radar processing accelerators, to create an optimal radar processing chain.
Arm Cortex-M7 MCU product family
AI & ML
GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. introduces its first Arm Cortex-M7 core microcontroller product family, the GD32H737/757/759 ultra-high performance MCU series.