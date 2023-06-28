Signal integrity handbook

28 June 2023 News

Samtec has recently updated its signal integrity handbook to help customers gain a greater understanding of SI, allowing them to make informed decisions when selecting high-speed interconnects. The detailed 28-page guide, written by members of the Samtec Signal Integrity Group (SIG), serves as a reference guide for engineers as they select interconnects to optimise the designs.

This guide focusses on the fundamental concept of SI design, and is written specifically for those with little to no SI experience but who have been tasked with selecting a high-speed interconnect.

Some of the topics in the handbook include:

• Signal integrity fundamentals.

• Signalling terms.

• Frequency domains and S-parameters.

• Time domain.

To download the handbook, visit http://bitly.ws/zNoz





