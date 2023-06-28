Benefits of deploying a private wireless network

28 June 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

In today’s connected economy, private wireless networks are increasingly playing a critical role in organisations’ mission- and business-critical communications. As private wireless networks become more important, many organisations have begun using cellular technologies, like LTE and 5G, rather than other networking technologies, like Wi-Fi, for these networks.

Sierra Wireless has released a paper detailing the benefits of deploying a private wireless network. In the paper, the following aspects will be discussed:

• How private LTE and 5G networks work and why they have emerged as an option for many organisations.

• The differences between Wi-Fi networks and public LTE and 5G networks.

• What organisations need to deploy a private network.

• Ideal private LTE and 5G use cases.

To access the whitepaper, visit http://bit.ly/3X1fRjP





