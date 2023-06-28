Events

KITE 2023

18-20 July 2023

Durban Exhibition Centre

The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) is KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector. The exhibition connects buyers and sellers of manufacturing equipment, products, services, and software to advance the industry and its businesses. Combining the exhibition with seminars and conferences, group workshops, and a skills development zone, the event promises a multitude of tried and tested industrial technology solutions, equipping visitors and exhibitors with tools to help grow their businesses.

Register at http://kznindustrial.co.za

works with by Silicon Labs

22-23 August 2023

The ‘works with’ virtual conference is back for the fourth year. Attendees will hear from Silicon labs leadership and learn how the industry is planning for and operating in a more unified ecosystem environment. Technical sessions will take place with experts, design partners and developers from around the world which will allow interaction in your area of interest. Attend in-depth discussions by industry leaders across various fields looking into the latest trends and technologies driving IoT.

Register at https://workswith.silabs.com

The Energy Expo 2023

22-24 August 2023

Miami Airport Convention Center, USA

Awarded among the fastest growing shows, the Energy Expo (5th edition) in Miami, Florida, comes as an in-person tradeshow to serve your clean energy needs. Equipment, technologies, products and education will be presented for the solar, energy storage, EV charging, clean energy, energy saving and smart tech industries.

Register at https://www.theenergyexpo.com/






