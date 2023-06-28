Categories

Clearing the Static: ESD flooring and installation

28 June 2023 Circuit & System Protection

By Greg Barron, Actum Group director


Greg Barron, Actum Group director.

ESD flooring is a robust, long-term solution for antistatic properties, that enables static to dissipate through the floor to a ground point.

An important factor when choosing a floor covering, is the resistance to earth, which indicates how strongly the material will resist the flow of electricity through it (measured in ohms).

ESD flooring must have excellent abrasion and chemical resistance, where it is welded to create a completely impervious floor, offering no sanctuary for dirt and bacteria. It is not recommended to seal an ESD floor upon installation, and it may negate the electrostatic properties of the floor coverings.

Correct installation is vital to protect operations. Actum installs both dissipative and conductive flooring, which can be installed with vinyl, epoxy, interlocking tiles, paint, or a specialised dissipative floor sealer.

When testing an ESD floor, two tests should be performed for accurate results. The first involves testing the ESD floor from point to point to ensure the material is static dissipative or conductive. The second test ensures that the floor has been earthed and this would be done by testing continuity from the ESD floor to earth. Using an aluminium or copper grid, together with a conductive adhesive, is important when performing the floor installation to create this continuity. ESD floors should be installed in accordance with European and USA standards IEC 61340-5-1 and DIN 51953.

All Altico Static Control Solutions installations and products are ISO 140001 and ISO 9001:2000 certified. Altico Static Control Solutions, a division of Actum, focuses exclusively on static control in the workplace, offering a complete range of static control solutions and products.

For more information contact Actum on +27 11 608 3001 or email [email protected]. Actum is a specialised importer and distributor of industrial and electronic products in southern Africa.


