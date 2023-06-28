Conical Technologies: A growing enterprise

28 June 2023 News



Daniel Haywood.

Conical Technologies, a company specialising in microwave, power supplies, DC to DC converters, EMF safety, and fibre equipment, was started in 2010 by Daniel Haywood. The company is a level 2 BBBEE enterprise which imports and supplies a complete line of electrical, electronic, fibre and microwave components. Conical also incorporates a professional services division which handles fault-finding, testing and auditing of networks for clients.

Starting off small, the company is continuing to grow and now has a staff complement of seven. With many companies currently downscaling, Conical has seized the opportunity to grow its customer base and product offering. Keeping the momentum going has helped the company remain stable in the ongoing unpredictable economic climate.

The company’s focus areas

Initially focussed on the procurement and supply of microwave and RF equipment primarily to the defence industry, it was noticed in recent years that this side of the business was on the decline. In 2017 a decision was taken to change the main business focus to power supply solutions to enhance the business model that the company was operating with. Although the company still supplies many loyal customers with RF and microwave components, it now supplies power and energy solutions to both existing and new customers in the rail, industrial automation, alternative energy, and defence sectors.

In 2022 the company moved into its new premises in Irene. This move was brought on by its relationship with Mornsun Power and the changing business model which saw Conical move away from ordering stock on demand to carrying volume stock, thereby further improving its service to its customers.

Conical Technologies has partnered with many well-known brands and original equipment manufacturers to provide state-of-the-art power supply solutions. Customers benefit from Conical’s technical team, who provide expertise into identifying required solutions that match their systems. Conical also prides itself on its ability to add value to its products in the form of product customisation based on customers’ requirements.

Ethics and values

Conical’s values focus on providing value to its customers, while being ethical in all its dealings. The company provides its customers with fair pricing and always strives to add that personal touch by giving its best possible service.

Conical also realises that it is a small cog in a larger system and believes that giving back to the community is important. The company is a regular sponsor of ‘Hope for Wildlife’, a wildlife helicopter service involved in the rescue of animals caught in snares and traps, and anti-rhino poaching in the Greater Kruger National Park.

Conical also supports a non-profit organisation called ‘Eco Children’, that empowers kids from the area of Acornhoek with books, clothing and food. On top of this, the company helps other non-profit organisations that look after people in desperate need.

The company is also involved in helping out in the sporting arena which sees them sponsoring equipment for an angling team, and providing competition prizes.

Conical’s belief in always providing a value-added and ethical service to its customers will see the company strengthen its position as a leading supplier of quality products to the engineering sectors.

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





