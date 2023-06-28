Industry’s smallest 128 Mb SPI NOR flash

GigaDevice has announced the industry’s smallest 128 Mb SPI NOR flash, GD25LE128EXH, in the ultra-compact 3 x 3 x 0,4 mm FO-USON8 package. With a thickness of only 0,4 mm, the GD25LE128EXH offers designers unparalleled flexibility in designing compact applications, making it the ideal code storage unit for IoT, wearables, healthcare, and networking products that demand high functionality and low power consumption.

The GD25LE128EXH features outstanding performance, with a maximum frequency of 133 MHz, and a data throughput of up to 532 Mbit/s, significantly enhancing system access speed and instant-on capability. The GD25LE128EXH operates at a lower read current of only 6 mA when running at four-channel 133 MHz frequency, reducing the power consumption by 45%, and thereby extending battery life. The GD25LE128EXH achieves an ultra-small size for 128 Mb products by using the new FO-USON8 package, which reduces area by 70% and thickness by 50%, compared to the conventional WSON8 package. As a result, GD25LE128EXH takes up 85% less space and reduces material cost.

The FO-USON8 package is also pin compatible with 64 Mb and lower capacity 3 x 4 x 0,6 mm USON8 products, enabling quick density upgrades to 128 Mb without changing the PCB layout.

