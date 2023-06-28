Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Industry’s smallest 128 Mb SPI NOR flash

28 June 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

GigaDevice has announced the industry’s smallest 128 Mb SPI NOR flash, GD25LE128EXH, in the ultra-compact 3 x 3 x 0,4 mm FO-USON8 package. With a thickness of only 0,4 mm, the GD25LE128EXH offers designers unparalleled flexibility in designing compact applications, making it the ideal code storage unit for IoT, wearables, healthcare, and networking products that demand high functionality and low power consumption.

The GD25LE128EXH features outstanding performance, with a maximum frequency of 133 MHz, and a data throughput of up to 532 Mbit/s, significantly enhancing system access speed and instant-on capability. The GD25LE128EXH operates at a lower read current of only 6 mA when running at four-channel 133 MHz frequency, reducing the power consumption by 45%, and thereby extending battery life. The GD25LE128EXH achieves an ultra-small size for 128 Mb products by using the new FO-USON8 package, which reduces area by 70% and thickness by 50%, compared to the conventional WSON8 package. As a result, GD25LE128EXH takes up 85% less space and reduces material cost.

The FO-USON8 package is also pin compatible with 64 Mb and lower capacity 3 x 4 x 0,6 mm USON8 products, enabling quick density upgrades to 128 Mb without changing the PCB layout.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Highly integrated home automation solution
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Combined with new communication methods and a cryptographic accelerator, the PSoC 4100S Max can lift existing and new designs to the next level.

Read more...
Recently launched family of 32-bit µCs
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP’s LPC860 integrates a 32-bit Arm Cortex M0+ CPU, with a maximum clock frequency of 60 MHz, built-in nested interrupts, and a system tick timer for time tracking.

Read more...
Radar MPU for 77 GHz applications
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The S32R41 from NXP Semiconductors is a radar microprocessor unit which uses Arm Cortex-A53 and Cortex-M7 cores, combined with dedicated radar processing accelerators, to create an optimal radar processing chain.

Read more...
Arm Cortex-M7 MCU product family
NuVision Electronics AI & ML
GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. introduces its first Arm Cortex-M7 core microcontroller product family, the GD32H737/757/759 ultra-high performance MCU series.

Read more...
High-voltage MCU with buck-boost battery charger
TRX Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon’s newly released EX-PD PMG1-B1 is a single-chip solution that combines USB-C port controller with microcontroller unit and buck-boost battery charging.

Read more...
Cryptography: Fundamentals of the modern approach
DSP, Micros & Memory
Analog Devices has compiled an online resource detailing a series of application notes on cryptography, which takes an engineering rather than a theoretical approach.

Read more...
STM32 family of microcontrollers
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32 family of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M processor and MPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A7 processor is designed to offer new degrees of freedom to MCU and MPU users.

Read more...
ST’s cheap but powerful 32-bit MCU
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32C0, ST's most affordable 32-bit MCU, makes 32-bit capabilities accessible to all developers.

Read more...
Microchip's AVR EA family of microcontrollers
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Running at frequencies up to 20 MHz, the MCU series is a great option for closed-loop control system designs, and secondary safety monitoring devices.

Read more...
Isolated power solutions promote carbon neutrality
NuVision Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
MPS has introduced a series of dedicated controllers for high-power applications, as well as power ICs with high-voltage capacitive isolation technology.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved