GigaDevice has announced the industry’s smallest 128 Mb SPI NOR flash, GD25LE128EXH, in the ultra-compact 3 x 3 x 0,4 mm FO-USON8 package. With a thickness of only 0,4 mm, the GD25LE128EXH offers designers unparalleled flexibility in designing compact applications, making it the ideal code storage unit for IoT, wearables, healthcare, and networking products that demand high functionality and low power consumption.
The GD25LE128EXH features outstanding performance, with a maximum frequency of 133 MHz, and a data throughput of up to 532 Mbit/s, significantly enhancing system access speed and instant-on capability. The GD25LE128EXH operates at a lower read current of only 6 mA when running at four-channel 133 MHz frequency, reducing the power consumption by 45%, and thereby extending battery life. The GD25LE128EXH achieves an ultra-small size for 128 Mb products by using the new FO-USON8 package, which reduces area by 70% and thickness by 50%, compared to the conventional WSON8 package. As a result, GD25LE128EXH takes up 85% less space and reduces material cost.
The FO-USON8 package is also pin compatible with 64 Mb and lower capacity 3 x 4 x 0,6 mm USON8 products, enabling quick density upgrades to 128 Mb without changing the PCB layout.
Highly integrated home automation solution Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Combined with new communication methods and a cryptographic accelerator, the PSoC 4100S Max can lift existing and new designs to the next level.
Read more...Recently launched family of 32-bit µCs Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP’s LPC860 integrates a 32-bit Arm Cortex M0+ CPU, with a maximum clock frequency of 60 MHz, built-in nested interrupts, and a system tick timer for time tracking.
Read more...Radar MPU for 77 GHz applications Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The S32R41 from NXP Semiconductors is a radar microprocessor unit which uses Arm Cortex-A53 and Cortex-M7 cores, combined with dedicated radar processing accelerators, to create an optimal radar processing chain.
Read more...Arm Cortex-M7 MCU product family NuVision Electronics
AI & ML
GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. introduces its first Arm Cortex-M7 core microcontroller product family, the GD32H737/757/759 ultra-high performance MCU series.
Read more...STM32 family of microcontrollers EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32 family of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M processor and MPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A7 processor is designed to offer new degrees of freedom to MCU and MPU users.