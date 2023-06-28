Categories

Highly integrated home automation solution

28 June 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Infineon’s PSoC 4100S Max is a low-cost ARM&nbspCortex-M0+ solution with next-gen CAPSENSE technology ideal for home automation applications. The SoC expands the company’s scalable PSoC4 portfolio and delivers more flash and more GPIOs, and introduces the next generation MSC (multi-sense converter) CAPSENSE. These advancements enable higher performance and lower power operation, and designing applications for human machine interfaces (HMIs) just became easier to accomplish. Combined with new communication methods and a cryptographic accelerator, the PSoC&nbsp4100S Max; can lift existing and new designs to the next level.

The PSoC features a 32-bit MCU; with maximum memory and I/O integration. Up to 384 kB Flash and 32 kB SRAM is available, and up to 84 pins, split between analogue and digital signals, can be used. The ICs feature dual MSC CAPSENSE blocks for advanced touch-sensing solutions.

Multiple data collection methods are supported ranging from touch through to resistive or current sensors. Communication ports include CAN-FD, I2S, and Fast I2C. The ICs also feature eight Timer Counter Pulse Width Modulators (TCPWM) and five Serial communication blocks.

Enhanced cryptography is available with a dedicated HW security block to support AES, SHA, TRNG, PRNG and CRC functions.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Further reading:

Industry’s smallest 128 Mb SPI NOR flash
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
GigaDevice has announced the industry’s smallest 128 Mb SPI NOR flash, GD25LE128EXH, in the ultra-compact 3 x 3 x 0,4 mm FO-USON8 package.

Read more...
Top-performing Industrial Ethernet IC
Future Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
onsemi’s NCN26010 is a top-performing Industrial Ethernet MAC + PHY IC controller that provides high performance and reliability, and interfaces seamlessly with other components.

Read more...
Recently launched family of 32-bit µCs
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP’s LPC860 integrates a 32-bit Arm Cortex M0+ CPU, with a maximum clock frequency of 60 MHz, built-in nested interrupts, and a system tick timer for time tracking.

Read more...
Radar MPU for 77 GHz applications
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The S32R41 from NXP Semiconductors is a radar microprocessor unit which uses Arm Cortex-A53 and Cortex-M7 cores, combined with dedicated radar processing accelerators, to create an optimal radar processing chain.

Read more...
High-voltage MCU with buck-boost battery charger
TRX Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon’s newly released EX-PD PMG1-B1 is a single-chip solution that combines USB-C port controller with microcontroller unit and buck-boost battery charging.

Read more...
Secure element IC with advanced ECC capabilities
Future Electronics Edge Computing & IIoT
The ATECC608B by Microchip is a secure element from the Microchip CryptoAuthentication portfolio with advanced Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) capabilities.

Read more...
Cryptography: Fundamentals of the modern approach
DSP, Micros & Memory
Analog Devices has compiled an online resource detailing a series of application notes on cryptography, which takes an engineering rather than a theoretical approach.

Read more...
STM32 family of microcontrollers
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32 family of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M processor and MPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A7 processor is designed to offer new degrees of freedom to MCU and MPU users.

Read more...
ST’s cheap but powerful 32-bit MCU
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32C0, ST's most affordable 32-bit MCU, makes 32-bit capabilities accessible to all developers.

Read more...
Microchip's AVR EA family of microcontrollers
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Running at frequencies up to 20 MHz, the MCU series is a great option for closed-loop control system designs, and secondary safety monitoring devices.

Read more...











