Highly integrated home automation solution

Infineon’s PSoC 4100S Max is a low-cost ARM Cortex-M0+ solution with next-gen CAPSENSE technology ideal for home automation applications. The SoC expands the company’s scalable PSoC4 portfolio and delivers more flash and more GPIOs, and introduces the next generation MSC (multi-sense converter) CAPSENSE. These advancements enable higher performance and lower power operation, and designing applications for human machine interfaces (HMIs) just became easier to accomplish. Combined with new communication methods and a cryptographic accelerator, the PSoC 4100S Max; can lift existing and new designs to the next level.
The PSoC features a 32-bit MCU; with maximum memory and I/O integration. Up to 384 kB Flash and 32 kB SRAM is available, and up to 84 pins, split between analogue and digital signals, can be used. The ICs feature dual MSC CAPSENSE blocks for advanced touch-sensing solutions.
Multiple data collection methods are supported ranging from touch through to resistive or current sensors. Communication ports include CAN-FD, I2S, and Fast I2C. The ICs also feature eight Timer Counter Pulse Width Modulators (TCPWM) and five Serial communication blocks.
Enhanced cryptography is available with a dedicated HW security block to support AES, SHA, TRNG, PRNG and CRC functions.
