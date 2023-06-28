SMARC module with Intel Gracemont CPU architecture

28 June 2023 Edge Computing & IIoT

With this credit card-sized module, seven new processor variants have been added to the portfolio of highly integrated embedded modules. These modules cover many application areas such as robotics, industrial automation, AI-capable image processing and video transcoding. Featuring a CPU power range from only 6 to 15 W , they are pin-compatible with previous designs in the range.

The module combines a high CPU and graphics performance with increased AI acceleration and a variety of high-speed interfaces. For the first time in this performance segment, new advanced instruction sets and Intel Deep Learning Boost are supported. Together with the enhanced security features, including TPM 2.0, the module is also particularly well suited for applications in the healthcare, IoT, retail, and video and conferencing sectors.

The new Gracemont CPU microarchitecture, and the integrated Intel UHD Gen12 graphics with up to 32 execution units, have both been adapted from the 12th generation Intel Core processors. Combined, they set new standards in the areas of power efficiency, CPU single-thread/multi-thread performance and multimedia and AI in this particularly small form factor.

The CPU architecture is combined with high-speed interfaces such as dual 2,5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB 3.2 ports, and ultra-fast LPDDR5 memory.

