Edge Computing & IIoT



SMARC module with Intel Gracemont CPU architecture

28 June 2023 Edge Computing & IIoT

With this credit card-sized module, seven new processor variants have been added to the portfolio of highly integrated embedded modules. These modules cover many application areas such as robotics, industrial automation, AI-capable image processing and video transcoding. Featuring a CPU power range from only 6 to 15 W, they are pin-compatible with previous designs in the range.

The module combines a high CPU and graphics performance with increased AI acceleration and a variety of high-speed interfaces. For the first time in this performance segment, new advanced instruction sets and Intel Deep Learning Boost are supported. Together with the enhanced security features, including TPM 2.0, the module is also particularly well suited for applications in the healthcare, IoT, retail, and video and conferencing sectors.

The new Gracemont CPU microarchitecture, and the integrated Intel UHD Gen12 graphics with up to 32 execution units, have both been adapted from the 12th generation Intel Core processors. Combined, they set new standards in the areas of power efficiency, CPU single-thread/multi-thread performance and multimedia and AI in this particularly small form factor.

The CPU architecture is combined with high-speed interfaces such as dual 2,5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB 3.2 ports, and ultra-fast LPDDR5 memory.


Further reading:

Ultra-compact Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 module
Quectel Wireless Solutions Edge Computing & IIoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has launched its latest Quectel FCM360W Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, combining a high-performance processor with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities.

Read more...
Industry’s most power-efficient mid-range FPGA
ASIC Design Services Edge Computing & IIoT
The additions expand Microchip FPGA’s comprehensive suite of tools and services supporting the PolarFire family of devices, and include the only RISC-V SoC FPGA shipping in volume production.

Read more...
Secure element IC with advanced ECC capabilities
Future Electronics Edge Computing & IIoT
The ATECC608B by Microchip is a secure element from the Microchip CryptoAuthentication portfolio with advanced Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) capabilities.

Read more...
eBook for all IIoT needs
Edge Computing & IIoT
IIoT is very much a part of the manufacturing and processing landscape, and devices need to be efficient and secure for the systems to work flawlessly.

Read more...
Webinar: Get IoT sensor data with Golioth and ModusToolbox
Edge Computing & IIoT
Join the webinar to learn how Infineon's ModusToolbox users can immediately connect their projects to the internet using Golioth, a commercial IoT development platform.

Read more...
Single Pair Ethernet devices transform IIoT at the edge
RS Components (SA) Edge Computing & IIoT
Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) technology is setting the stage for all-Ethernet IIoT and industrial Operational Technology (OT) networks that are built with a new class of synchronised low-speed Ethernet edge devices.

Read more...
Sub-GHz SoC available for long-range deployments
RS Components (SA) Edge Computing & IIoT
Silicon Labs’ SoC is ideal for long-range, low-power transmissions, capable of broadcasting up to 3 km with minimal data loss in dense, urban environments when coupled with the EFF01 front-end module.

Read more...
Configurable 11th generation industrial AI computing
Brandwagon Distribution Edge Computing & IIoT
The fanless industrial PC can be customised with a choice of CPU, memory, storage and pre-installed operating system.

Read more...
Matter protocol going from strength to strength
Altron Arrow Smart Home Automation Edge Computing & IIoT
The Consumer Electronics Show, that took place in January 2023, highlighted the importance of the new Matter protocol with the smart home being a prominent part of the event.

Read more...
A new generation of industrial routers
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT Edge Computing & IIoT
Otto Wireless Solutions has recently added Wlink Technology’s new ‘G Series’ 4G/5G routers to its existing range. These routers are designed for industrial cellular and wireless connectivity in the IoT and M2M space.

Read more...











