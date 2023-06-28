SMARC module with Intel Gracemont CPU architecture

With this credit card-sized module, seven new processor variants have been added to the portfolio of highly integrated embedded modules. These modules cover many application areas such as robotics, industrial automation, AI-capable image processing and video transcoding. Featuring a CPU power range from only 6 to 15 W, they are pin-compatible with previous designs in the range.
The module combines a high CPU and graphics performance with increased AI acceleration and a variety of high-speed interfaces. For the first time in this performance segment, new advanced instruction sets and Intel Deep Learning Boost are supported. Together with the enhanced security features, including TPM 2.0, the module is also particularly well suited for applications in the healthcare, IoT, retail, and video and conferencing sectors.
The new Gracemont CPU microarchitecture, and the integrated Intel UHD Gen12 graphics with up to 32 execution units, have both been adapted from the 12th generation Intel Core processors. Combined, they set new standards in the areas of power efficiency, CPU single-thread/multi-thread performance and multimedia and AI in this particularly small form factor.
The CPU architecture is combined with high-speed interfaces such as dual 2,5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB 3.2 ports, and ultra-fast LPDDR5 memory.
Ultra-compact Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 module Quectel Wireless Solutions
Quectel Wireless Solutions has launched its latest Quectel FCM360W Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, combining a high-performance processor with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities.
Industry's most power-efficient mid-range FPGA ASIC Design Services
The additions expand Microchip FPGA’s comprehensive suite of tools and services supporting the PolarFire family of devices, and include the only RISC-V SoC FPGA shipping in volume production.
eBook for all IIoT needs
IIoT is very much a part of the manufacturing and processing landscape, and devices need to be efficient and secure for the systems to work flawlessly.
Read more...Sub-GHz SoC available for long-range deployments RS Components (SA)
Silicon Labs’ SoC is ideal for long-range, low-power transmissions, capable of broadcasting up to 3 km with minimal data loss in dense, urban environments when coupled with the EFF01 front-end module.
Read more...A new generation of industrial routers Otto Wireless Solutions
Otto Wireless Solutions has recently added Wlink Technology’s new ‘G Series’ 4G/5G routers to its existing range. These routers are designed for industrial cellular and wireless connectivity in the IoT and M2M space.