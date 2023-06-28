Quectel Wireless Solutions has launched its latest Quectel FCM360W Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, combining a high-performance processor with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities. With large memory, including 512 kB SRAM and 4 MB of flash memory, the FCM360W is highly versatile, offering a blend of processing power, memory, connectivity and security.
The module features standard security features up to WPA3-PSK, and provides 128-bit AES encryption for added security. The FCM360W supports multiple interfaces including UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, ADC and PWM, alongside many low power consumption modes and keep-alive mechanisms, making it ideal for smart homes and industrial IoT use cases.
Quectel’s FCM360W module is offered in the LCC form factor with an ultra-compact package size of 25,5 x 18 x 3,2 mm. The module offers support for multiple interfaces across 19 GPIOs, allowing for multi-channel SSL connections and local caching of large amounts of data. This makes it ideal for use cases such as photovoltaic inverters, energy storage batteries and other smart devices that require long-term data monitoring and storage. Additionally, the module has an operating temperature range of -40 to 85°C and comes with antenna options that include RF coaxial connector, external antenna pin or PCB antenna.
SMARC module with Intel Gracemont CPU architecture Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Edge Computing & IIoT
For the first time in this performance segment, new advanced instruction sets and Intel Deep Learning Boost are supported, providing for a wealth of smart applications.
Read more...Industry’s most power-efficient mid-range FPGA ASIC Design Services
Edge Computing & IIoT
The additions expand Microchip FPGA’s comprehensive suite of tools and services supporting the PolarFire family of devices, and include the only RISC-V SoC FPGA shipping in volume production.
Read more...eBook for all IIoT needs
Edge Computing & IIoT
IIoT is very much a part of the manufacturing and processing landscape, and devices need to be efficient and secure for the systems to work flawlessly.
Read more...Wi-Fi module to address indoor and outdoor IoT applications Quectel Wireless Solutions
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the launch of its FGH100M Wi-Fi HaLow module, providing long-range data transmission, low power consumption, and improved penetration through walls and other obstructions, for a wide range of IoT applications.
Read more...Speed up time to market for IoT devices Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced Quectel Certification Services, its range of IoT device certification and testing services that will enable customers to rapidly certify their IoT devices with regulatory and carrier organisations.