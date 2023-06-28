Ultra-compact Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 module

Quectel Wireless Solutions has launched its latest Quectel FCM360W Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, combining a high-performance processor with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities. With large memory, including 512 kB SRAM and 4 MB of flash memory, the FCM360W is highly versatile, offering a blend of processing power, memory, connectivity and security.

The module features standard security features up to WPA3-PSK, and provides 128-bit AES encryption for added security. The FCM360W supports multiple interfaces including UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, ADC and PWM, alongside many low power consumption modes and keep-alive mechanisms, making it ideal for smart homes and industrial IoT use cases.

Quectel’s FCM360W module is offered in the LCC form factor with an ultra-compact package size of 25,5 x 18 x 3,2 mm . The module offers support for multiple interfaces across 19 GPIOs, allowing for multi-channel SSL connections and local caching of large amounts of data. This makes it ideal for use cases such as photovoltaic inverters, energy storage batteries and other smart devices that require long-term data monitoring and storage. Additionally, the module has an operating temperature range of -40 to 85°C and comes with antenna options that include RF coaxial connector, external antenna pin or PCB antenna.

